The 10 US cities where doctors make the most money

Doximity, a networking app for physicians, analyzed the 10 cities where physicians make the most money.

Physicians in the top paying city, Milwaukee, earn almost $400,000 a year, nearly double the average US doctor salary.

The top-paying cities concentrated largely in the Midwest, West coast and the South.

Doctors already earn the highest annual salary among all US professionals (not including year-end bonuses). But how much a physician makes depends on the city.

Doximity, a networking app for physicians, gathered compensation data using job postings on its site and a survey of doctors who use the platform.

The top-paying cities are concentrated largely in the Midwest, West coast and the South. Two California cities – Riverside and Los Angeles – made the top 10 highest-paying urban areas.

While the average doctor salary in the US hovers just below $200,000, physicians in the top paying city, Milwaukee, earn nearly $400,000 a year.

Here are the 10 cities where doctors make the most money.

10. Hartford, Connecticut, physicians make an average of $352,129 per year.

9. Cincinnati, Ohio, physicians make an average of $354,129 per year.

8. Los Angeles, California, physicians make an average of $356,390 per year.

7. Atlanta, Georgia, physicians make an average of $362,267 per year.

6. Dallas, Texas, physicians make an average of $362,472 per year.

5. Charlotte, North Carolina, physicians make an average of $368,205 per year.

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota, physicians make an average of $369,889 per year.

3. Riverside, California, physicians make an average of $371,296 per year.

2. New Orleans, Louisiana, physicians make an average of $384,651 per year.

1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, physicians make an average of $395,363 per year.