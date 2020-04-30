Dozens of bodies were allegedly found in U-Haul trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home

Several dozen bodies were found in multiple U-Haul trucks in front of a Brooklyn funeral home, several local outlets reported.

The funeral director told ABC7 that the trucks held furniture displaced by the large number of bodies being held inside the facility, and not the bodies themselves.

Neighbors told PIX11 that bodies were stacked up on top of each other inside the trucks.

According to ABC7, there’s an ongoing investigation, and police and health authorities were called to the scene.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Several dozen bodies were found in U-Haul trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home on Wednesday, a police source told local outlet PIX11.

According to ABC7, police have closed off the street around the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home after neighbors complained about a bad smell coming from bodies stored in the trucks.

Health authorities were called to make sure the bodies were being dealt with properly, ABC7 reported.

A police source told PIX11 that the home was completely full and called the storage of the bodies unsanitary and “totally inappropriate.”

“These funeral homes need to know this is unacceptable,” the source told PIX11.

Neighbors also told the outlet that the bodies were stacked on top of each other in the trucks. They claimed the stench had been there for possibly weeks.

However, the funeral director told ABC7 that no bodies were being stored in the trucks. He added that the home ran out of space for bodies and that bodies were either in the morgue or a refrigerated truck. He told the outlet that the trucks were filled with furniture that could no longer fit inside because of the number of bodies.

A source who requested anonymity told The New York Times that the funeral home began using the trucks after their refrigerator stopped working properly. The Times also reported that Cleckley was registered as a funeral director, but it’s unclear if the establishment was licensed as a funeral home.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 61,000 people in the US so far and funeral directors have said they don’t have the infrastructure to handle the increased load of bodies.

It’s unclear if any of the deceased found on Tuesday had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has hit New York City especially hard, killing more than 12,000.

The funeral director did not tell ABC7 how many bodies were currently being held inside.

“The Department has been notified of storage issues of decedents and alternate arrangements are being made by the funeral home,” the New York State Health Department told ABC7.

According to PIX11, the spokeswoman for the Health Department also said: “Funeral directors are required to store decedents awaiting burial or other final disposition inappropriate conditions and to follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions.”

The funeral home did not respond to Insider’s email request for comment at the time of publication.