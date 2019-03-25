Dr. Dre posted and then deleted a photo bragging that his daughter got into USC ‘on her own’ without mentioning he donated $70 million to the school

caption Dr. Dre, wife Nicole Young (L) and daughter Truly Young (R) attend ‘The Defiant Ones’ special screening at the Ritzy Picturehouse on March 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. source Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young, was accepted into the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

The rapper celebrated Truly’s admission to the school on Instagram, saying she got accepted “on her own” in an apparent joke about the recent indictments of parents involved in an alleged college admissions scheme.

Dr. Dre deleted the instagram post after being reminded that he and his business partner, Jimmy Iovine, donated $70 million to the school in 2013.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, wrote in the Instagram post about his daughter Truly Young’s acceptance into USC.

The rapper’s post was an apparent reference to the recent indictments of parents involved in an alleged college admissions scheme, in which business executives and celebrities including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are accused of paying tens of thousands of dollars to guarantee their children spots at elite colleges through bribes.

The photo Dr. Dre posted showed him posing with Truly as she held her admissions letter and an “Experience USC” brochure.

Truly said in a now-expired Instagram story that she will be attending the USC School of Cinematic Arts, according to PEOPLE.

Dr. Dre did not participate in the alleged college admissions scheme, but he did, along with Iovine, donate $70 million to USC in 2013.

While it’s difficult to prove that huge donations are a direct connection to college acceptances, there have been a handful of proven cases where donations have helped sway the admissions process at elite schools.

Read more: The FBI busted rich parents for allegedly bribing their kids into elite schools. Here’s the not-so-secret way the superrich game college admissions.

Dr. Dre and Iovine’s donation helped establish the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

The four-year undergraduate program is aimed at students interested in marketing, business entrepreneurship, computer science and engineering, audio and visual design, and the arts, according to a 2013 press release about program. Bill McGlashan, one of the parents implicated in the recent college admissions scandal, allegedly paid $250,000 to make sure his son got admitted to Dre and Iovine’s academy.

Iovine and Dr. Dre, who USC called “forward-thinking visionaries in music and business” in its press release in 2013, have a building named after them on the school’s campus that is set to open later this year.

Before Dr. Dre deleted his Instagram post on Sunday, several celebrities, including Diddy, Busta Rhymes, TI, and Timbaland, celebrated Truly’s acceptance in the photo’s comment section.

INSIDER has contacted a representative for Dr. Dre for comment.