A Dominican Republic health ministry official says he thinks Cynthia Day died ‘probably from the shock of seeing the person beside her dead’

caption Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead at a Bahia Principe property in the Dominican Republic on May 30. source Facebook

Cynthia Day and Edward Nathaniel Holmes died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, an abnormal buildup of fluid in the lungs.

They were found dead on May 30 in their room at the Bahía Príncipe hotel at the Playa Nueva Romana resort in La Romana.

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health spokesman Carlos Suero told Fox News on Wednesday that Holmes died first, and Day likely died “from the shock of seeing the person beside her dead.”

Police said medication meant to treat high blood pressure were found in the room, according to CNN. There were no signs of violence.

Suero said that Day and Holmes exhibited “a lot of medical conditions,” which may have increased their health risks while traveling.

“They had a lot of medical conditions. There were many bottles of prescription medication in their room,” Suero told Fox News. “They practically carried around a pharmacy with them. They had pills for blood pressure, for the heart, they had anti-depressants. When you get on an airplane and travel with all that medical [baggage], this can happen.”

The technical term for “dying from shock” is stress cardiomyopathy, and it’s most common in postmenopausal women, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Suero said Holmes raised concerns about not feeling well to hotel staff the day before he died, but upon learning the cost of medical care, he decided to “wait to get back to the US the next day and go to his regular doctor,” Suero said.

Holmes and Day were found dead by hotel staff after they missed their scheduled check-out window.

Nearly a dozen US tourists have died while staying at all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic in recent months. Several have died from heart attacks, pulmonary edemas, or other apparent natural causes. Two other US tourists died in a car crash on the country’s notoriously dangerous roads.