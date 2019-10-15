This green moisturizer neutralizes redness so well that I don’t need foundation after I use it

source Dr. Jart+

Color-correcting is a common makeup trick that uses principles from the color wheel to help balance out discoloration like redness, sallowness, and more.

The mint-green color in Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 ($49.95 on Amazon) helps neutralize redness on my cheeks and around my nose so well that I don’t even need foundation.

It also moisturizes and protects with SPF 30 so I can streamline my skin-care routine.

Updated 10/15/19: I’ve been using this color-correcting cream for more than a year and I’m not even halfway through the jar. I developed a really dark tan over the summer so I couldn’t use the cream without getting a white cast no matter how well I blended it, but now that it’s faded, I’ve started using it a lot more.

Even though I’ve been covering beauty for more than eight years, I haven’t tried color-correcting makeup in fear that I’ll wind up looking like a Twister map with multi-colored dots all over my face.

But I finally decided to try this color-correcting moisturizer from Dr. Jart+ after several recommendations and seeing more than 2,400 reviews on Sephora, and I’m so glad I did.

Color-correcting is a makeup technique that uses color wheel principles to help neutralize redness and dark spots, brighten up dark undereye circles, or perk up a dull complexion. Products range from primers, moisturizers, concealers, foundations, and more in shades of green, peach, purple, and yellow to neutralize discoloration before you apply makeup.

One of the more common color-correctors on the market are green-tinged products meant to counter redness

When done correctly, color-correction can help make your skin look like you slept 10 hours and drank a gallon of water. But if you use too much product or don’t blend completely, you could end up looking patchy.

“I don’t think it’s super necessary to use so much color-correction daily, but it helps brighten under the eyes, and for redness,” makeup artist Deanna Melluso tells Insider Picks. “Just remember to keep it super light.”

Cue Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30. It’s light green in the jar but transforms into a beige color as you blend the product onto your skin.

This color-correcting moisturizer from Dr. Jart+ neutralizes the redness around my nose and cheeks really well

After my usual morning skin-care routine of cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and SPF, I’ll use a bit of the Dr. Jart cream all over my face, focusing on my cheeks and around my nose where I have some redness. It’s slightly thick so a little goes a long way, and I have to blend the product well otherwise I wind up looking like a ghost. But the extra 15 seconds of work is worth it because I can skip foundation and concealer afterward. It also has SPF 30 so my skin is protected from sun damage too.

Most (if not all) mornings, I’m running late so I’m always looking for ways to streamline my beauty routine. This little green tub of magic takes care of my moisturizer, sunscreen, foundation, and concealer, so it’s pretty clutch.

I have a fair skin tone so the beige color (once the product is blended) works for me, but I can see how this moisturizer might not work for everyone.

It contains titanium dioxide, an ingredient that powers mineral sunscreen and dries opaque. According to Emmy award-winning makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor, titanium dioxide can look gray or ashy on deeper skin tones. If you have a deeper skin tone but still want to use this moisturizer to help cut down on redness, I’d suggest going in with a light or balance it out with your regular foundation or concealer afterward.

There are a ton of green color-correctors out there if you’re looking for a multitasking formula, but this SPF moisturizer from Dr. Jart+ checks all the boxes for me. It’s easy to use, it simplifies my beauty routine, and because a little bit goes a long way, the $52 investment will last me for a while.