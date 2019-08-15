This cleansing water removes my makeup and leaves my face squeaky clean — it doesn’t even require me to rinse afterward

caption The Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water fully cleanses your face without the need for rinsing. source Sephora

After a long day, sometimes washing your face can feel like more of a chore than an act of self care.

On days when I’m too tired to fully cleanse, I use the Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water ($32), which doesn’t even require me to rinse after.

The formula uses cleansing, antibacterial, and moisturizing ingredients that leave my skin feeling squeaky clean and soft. It even removes my makeup in a few swipes.

I like to think of my nighttime skin-care routine as a way to wind down and wash away the day behind me. But sometimes I just can’t be bothered.

I’m sure many of you have been there too. You get home late and you’re just so tired, the only thing you can think about is laying in bed and closing your eyes. The last thing you want to do is cleanse, tone, and moisturize. We all get lazy with our skin-care routines, but not washing your face after the day, especially if there’s makeup on it, can really take its toll.

My solution on days when I’m just too lazy to wash? Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water.

While the name may be a little nondescript, the product is similar to a micellar water. But, it’s one of the best variations I’ve tried, but I’m not surprised since I’ve enjoyed pretty much every product I’ve used from the brand so far.

In the past, the micellar waters I’ve tried have either left my face feeling oily or like I still needed to rinse. The Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water leaves my skin feeling squeaky clean and simultaneously hydrated.

Three standout ingredients include its proprietary “Hydrogen Bio Water,” dead sea salt, and coconut water. Hydrogen Bio Water is the cleansing agent, acting similar to the micelles in micellar water – it’s gentle on the skin, but gives a deep clean. Dead sea salt has antibacterial properties, which help really clean your skin beyond the surface. Lastly, coconut water – known for its moisturizing qualities – helps to soften and smooth the skin with some extra hydration. Beyond what it does include, this cleansing water is free of sulfates, parabens, and other harmful ingredients.

caption A few drops on a cotton round are enough to give you a deep clean. source Sephora

To use, I soak a cotton round with a few drops of the Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water. I swipe it across my face and gently around my eyes. Just one application is usually enough to take off almost all of my makeup. If I’m wearing a lot, though, I like to use two rounds to take off the makeup, and another swipe to further cleanse my fresh skin. Sometimes I use this strictly as a makeup remover and then follow up with a wash or some exfoliation. I’ve found the product is just as sufficient as a makeup remover as it is a full-face cleanser.

While it is pricey in my opinion, the bottle will last you a long time, and considering how potent it is, you don’t need to use that much.

Bottom line

My face always feels great after using this product – it’s not tight, oily, or dry; it’s just clean. I follow up with any serums, eye creams, and moisturizers I want and call it a night, heading to bed with a clean face, secretly feeling absolved from my own laziness.