You’ve probably never heard of this K-beauty face mask, but I swear by it for ultra-hydrated skin

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

If you’re looking for a moisturizer that can hydrate your skin without making it feel greasy, I recommend going for a gel-based formula.

I recently came across the Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask ($48) and have been using it religiously. It’s a lightweight gel that locks in moisture as you sleep, so you wake up with hydrated skin that needs little maintenance.

It’s a bit pricey, but a little goes a long way in helping you achieve dewy, glowing skin – so your investment should last you a while.

If you’re like me, you’re probably thinking that your skin needs anything but more moisture this summer. I mean, does 90% humidity and a slathering of thick face cream seem like a recipe for a sweaty disaster to anyone else?

Yes, the summer schvitz is real, but don’t confuse that sweat and oil with proper skin hydration. Our skin looks and feels its best when it’s hydrated – not unlike our bodies as a whole. But, how oily our skin looks actually isn’t an indicator of how hydrated it is. If anything, it’s an indicator that our skin is dehydrated. When our skin becomes dry, our bodies try to jump to the rescue and produce even more oil, which tends to lead to clogged pores and pesky pimples.

If you want an easy way to get your skin really hydrated, really fast, I’m convinced I found the best product for the job.

The hydrating mask I swear by

The Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask ($48) recently made its way into my skincare routine by way of sample sale – thank you New York City. It’s a lightweight gel you apply on top of the rest of your skincare products and let work its magic as you sleep. The gel essentially acts as a barrier between your skin and any external elements, helping to lock in the moisture and nutrients from other skincare products you may use.

Even if you don’t use many other skincare products, this mask is filled with restorative ingredients that infuse skin with moisture. Himalayan pink salt and Belgium hot spring water work to support cell regeneration and remove impurities, respectively. The proprietary AquaMineral complex – made of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium – help improve water absorption to bring skin’s moisture levels to their optimal state.

The Dr. Jart+ Hydro Sleep Mask is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other potentially harmful ingredients. Instead it’s filled with a slew of ingredients meant to optimize moisture, texture, and help remove impurities from the skin.

How to use it

Using the mask is simple. Once you’ve finished your nighttime skincare routine, apply the gel generously to your face and neck. The gel is lightweight and has a cool feel, making it a refreshing final step. Go to sleep as you normally would – aka don’t worry about it! The mask is not obtrusive and won’t affect your night’s sleep at all. When you wake up, rinse off with warm water.

Your skin will feel soft, smooth, and so supple. Take it all in.

My experience with the mask

I’ve been using this product for almost a month now and have not one regret. I’m obsessed with the way my skin looks and feels when I use this, so I will definitely keep doing so. And, while it’s a new product that I added to my skincare collection, this mask has actually helped me pare down my routine. Especially in the summer, I don’t want to layer on heavy skincare products. Instead of reaching for more products to remedy skin problems, this mask helps optimize the products I already use, making for a quick, easy, and very efficient, nighttime routine.

caption An eye mask and the Dr. Jart+ sleep mask are the power couple of beauty rest. source Dr. Jart

Bottom line

At $48, the Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask isn’t a cheap product. Even though I bought it at a sale, I would not hesitate to pay full price for it again. It has made my skin look bouncier and brighter than ever before, and I love that it doesn’t require me to change my regular routine, It’s a simple addition that I can use no matter what other skin-care products are in my rotation at any given time. You’re also not going to be limited by seasonality – use it every night, all year round, and I think you’ll really get your money’s worth.

No matter the type, thirsty skin deserves this mask.