Mahathir is appealing to voters’ emotions with a new video – he even sobs, saying ‘I don’t have much time left’

Dr Mahathir’s latest short film shows him explaining his political mission in a conversation with two children as he sobs emotionally. Youtube/ ThinkPro Media

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has adopted an unconventional approach to explain his decision to continue his political endeavour in a short film released on Facebook last Saturday (Apr 28).

The video, entitled “Harapan” (Malay for hope), features a young girl, Aisyah, and her older brother, Adam, who unexpectedly meet the former prime minister who then engages in an emotional conversation with them.

It begins with a depiction of the economic climate in Malaysia through the eyes of Aisyah and Adam’s family.

Their father laments about the suffocating inflation in Kuala Lumpur and the struggle to make ends meet while Adam says that people in their village don’t understand the plight of those in the city.

The climax of the short film shows Aisyah bumping into Dr Mahathir at his office during a visit. He then explains to her why he chose to pursue his political ambition despite almost reaching 93 years of age.

“It is because I have to do some work with regards to rebuilding our country, perhaps because of mistakes I myself have made in the past and because of the current situation,” says Dr Mahathir.

After Aisyah introduces Adam to him, he goes on to explain what “Merdeka” (Malay for independence) means, adding that he has little time left to accomplish his mission.

He says: “I am already old. I am past 90. I don’t have much time left. But within my means, I will try my very best to work together with all my friends to rebuild our nation – Malaysia.”

Dr Mahathir then sobs as “Salam Terakhir” by late Malaysian singer Sudirman Arshad plays in the background. Aisyah then gives him a hug.

The video has received over 467,000 views, 27,000 reactions and 18,000 shares on Facebook since it was posted on Friday (Apr 27).

A shorter version of the video was also posted in a tweet on Dr Mahathir’s official Twitter page.

“Atok dah tua.. umur dah 90 tahun lebih …jadi masa tak banyak… Tetapi setakat yg boleh, atok akan berusaha… sedaya upaya berkerjasama dengan kawan-kawan untuk pulih semula, negara kita Malaysia…” pic.twitter.com/9T22owqmmX — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) April 28, 2018

It has since garnered over 15,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.

The Pakatan Harapan party leader is currently contesting the Langkawi parliamentary seat in the 14th general election.

During his 22-year career as prime minister, he was credited for turning Langkawi from a backwater fishing village into a premier tax-free tourist destination. Observers say he is back to garner support from the residents in his bid to further his political journey.

But if he fails, it is likely his journey will also come to a final end.