Dr Mahathir lands himself in fake news probe over his ‘sabotaged’ plane allegations

Dr Mahathir claimed his chartered plane was sabotaged to prevent him from reaching Langkawi in time to file his papers. The Straits Times

Pakatan Harapan party leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is being investigated by police under the Anti-Fake News Act for his unverified claim about the sabotage of his Langkawi-bound chartered plane.

The police report was lodged against him by the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) Grassroots Movement, according to a report by The Star.

The organisation’s chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said Dr Mahathir’s claims have resulted in an outbreak of anxiety among Malaysians about public safety.

According to Bernama, Dr Mahathir’s case was one of eight police reports received by Kuala Lumpur police since the 14th general election campaign begun last Saturday (Apr 28).

“For the case on the fake news, it involves a claim by Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) that the jet which he had chartered to fly to Langkawi was sabotaged last Friday,” said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Last Friday (Apr 27), Dr Mahathir said he was informed of a fault in the private plane he was to board. He then suspected it could have been an attempt to hinder him from reaching Langkawi in time to file his papers for candidature, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said no such report was made by the pilot.

Investigators also confirmed there was a “routine and technical fault” of an air leakage at the nose wheel of the aircraft chartered from business jet operator Vista Jet, making it unable to fly.

The technical fault was only a minor one, said CAAM chairman Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman.

A statement has since been issued by Vista Jet confirming CAAM’s findings, denying that any form of sabotage had been carried out.

“The denial by the CAAM is not the result of a proper investigation, it is just a denial to say that what I’ve said is not true,” said Dr Mahathir in a later statement.

Nonetheless, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali remains positive about the episode, saying the investigation is proof of the current government’s “desperation” and that Pakatan’s chances at the polls would not be affected.

“This will only strengthen our resolve to fight Umno and Barisan Nasional and make sure we build a stronger Federal Government after May 9,” he said.