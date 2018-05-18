Dr Mahathir hits 1 million followers on Instagram and thanks social media users by sharing a candid photo

Dr Mahathir thanked his followers and advised them to use social media platforms “wisely”. Reuters

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Instagram account, @chedetofficial gained its one millionth follower on Thursday (May 17) and to mark the occasion, the Pakatan Harapan leader posted a special message of thanks dedicated to social media users.

His celebratory Instagram post features a photo of him and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah, sharing a candid moment.

Accompanying the photo is a caption that reads: “Today, my instagram account has reached 1 million followers. Thank you. Social media is an important platform in getting the right information as well as getting us closer together. Use it wisely.”

Dr Mahathir also took the opportunity to wish his followers and social media users a happy Ramadan.

The post has since gained more than 337,000 likes and his follower base continues to expand, having garnered 1.1 million followers at time of writing – which is impressive for an account with only 17 posts.

His first was made on Mar 15, 2018, and like his “millionth follower” post, captures him and his wife chuckling.

“As doctors, laughter is indeed the best medicine,” says the caption.

According to New Straits Times, Dr Mahathir has become more active on social media over recent years since he resumed his work in politics, starting with Facebook where he has amassed a following of over 3.3 million users.

He also engages with the social media community using Twitter and over 650,000 users follow his official account @chedetofficial.