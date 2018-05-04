Dr Mahathir sets bold target to reach 10 million voters with his Facebook Live campaign speech on eve of polling day

Dr Mahathir said he aims to reach an audience of 10 million voters by broadcasting his final campaign speech in a Facebook Live session. Reuters

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will deliver his final campaign speech in a Facebook Live session on the eve of polling day, in a bid to address a significantly larger audience.

And he has set a bold target of reaching 10 million voters nationwide.

The Opposition pact announced on Friday (May 4) that Dr Mahathir’s ceramah (political talk) on May 8 will be the biggest of its kind and will feature him “live” from Langkawi where he is contesting for a parliamentary seat, reported The Malay Mail.

“It is going to be mega,” said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya.

He added that PH would halt all other ceramah nationwide in favour of Dr Mahathir’s Langkawi event, set to air on his Facebook page at 10pm.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Syed Saddiq also urged youths to encourage their family members to hear the campaign speech before casting their votes.

“Group them up…group your friends too and watch it together. You have a role to play in helping us,” he said.

Dr Mahathir expressed concerns about the Barisan Nasional government interfering with the live speech, claiming that they might see it as detrimental to their cause.

“And of course the government will think of ways to stop us from reaching the people. That has been the way of the BN government,” he said in a Malaysiakini report.

Dr Mahathir also alluded to signs of fear towards him, making reference to his photos being cut out and banned by the Election Committee from being displayed on PH’s campaign posters.

He said: “This is the first time I have experienced the government preventing people from participating in the election. Even my picture cannot be put up.”

“So this one we’re going to make full use of the social media and we want to reach 10 million people. 10 million voters.”