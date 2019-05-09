Watch Dr. Pimple Popper drain a bloody cyst that reminded her of Shamu the whale

caption Dr. Sandra Lee. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On Monday, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee shared an Instagram video where she cut open and drained a pilar cyst that she described as looking like “Shamu the whale.”

Dr. Lee is the star of the TLC television show “Dr. Pimple Popper.” Season 3 premieres on July 11.

The third season of dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee’s TLC show “Dr. Pimple Popper” doesn’t premiere until July 11, but in the meantime she’s offered up plenty of pimple popping content on her Instagram page.

On Monday, Dr. Lee shared an up-close-and-personal video of how she treated a patient’s pilar cyst. The video showed Dr. Lee draining the bloody cyst after she cut it open.

As a white liquid-filled bubble came out of the hole, Dr. Lee said it reminded her of Shamu, the beluga whale who used to perform at Seaworld. “Keep it poppin [sic]!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Pilar cysts are the most common type of cyst, and usually develop on the scalp. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), less than 10% of the population gets pilar cysts. They typically aren’t cancerous. These types of cysts fill with keratin, a protein found in skin cells, which is the whale-like substance Dr. Lee drained in her video.