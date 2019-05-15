Dr. Pimple Popper treated a man with an ear cyst that spurted out a thick white substance

caption Dr. Lee cut open a man’s ear lobe area where he had a cyst. source Kwangmoozaa/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Dr. Pimple Popper shared an Instagram video where she treated a man’s ear cyst.

In the video, she cut open his ear lobe area, and blood and liquid came spurting out of the incision.

After Dr. Pimple Popper squeezed the cyst, a large amount of thick white liquid came out too. One fan called the growth “the gift that keeps on giving.”

On Tuesday, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) shared a graphic video that showed just how much liquid a cyst can hold, even if it looks small.

In the video, Dr. Lee cut open a man’s ear lobe area where he had a cyst. At first, blood came out of the incisio. Then it spurted a clear liquid.

Dr. Lee pressed and squeezed the cyst more, releasing more blood and a thick white substance that was likely keratin, the protein that fills cysts, although Dr. Lee didn’t specify.

It didn’t appear like the cyst could hold that much liquid, and fans were shocked to see how much came out of the small area. “Wow !!!! Wasn’t expecting it to be that good,” one person commented. Another called the cyst “the gift that keeps on giving” because the thick white liquid seemed neverending.

“There’s no prize like a #surprise! And this hidden #cyst had a few of them!” Dr. Lee wrote in the caption of her video.