Dr. Pimple Popper said her ‘favorite’ pimples to treat are the ones with the biggest pops

Dr. Pimple Popper shared a second video of her work with a man with a blackhead “mask.” He had so many blackheads around his eyes, forehead, and temples, he said he looked like Zorro.

In the video, Dr. Pimple Popper used a looped tool to remove blackheads, and said the stubborn spots that have big pops are her favorites because they’re so satisfying.

At the end of the video, she had removed so many blackheads from the man’s face, she suggested he retire his “masked man” moniker.

On May 22, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, who is known as Dr. Pimple Popper, shared another installment of her work with a man who had so many blackheads, it looked as if he was wearing a mask.

In a previous video, Lee extracted the unnamed elderly man’s blackheads that had formed around his cheeks, temples, and brow bones, but said one sitting wouldn’t be enough to remove the majority of the spots.

Before coming to Lee for extractions, the man’s wife tried to pop the blackheads, but they still got significantly worse over the last year. But after seeing Dr. Pimple Popper for three blackhead-removal sessions, the man’s “mask” had gone away.

The man worked in air freight shipping – exposing his face to jet fuel and exhaust over long periods of time

The elderly man had worked in the air freight business for decades where he spent most of his day exposed to jet fuel, causing a buildup of blackheads on his face over time.

He told Lee his shift would often last 10 hours, exposing him to acne-causing fumes for long periods of time.

“Sometimes when I see ones like this, the occupation that people have had has been a fireman – or something like that – where they’re in soot a lot,” Lee said in the video. “You weren’t a fireman but you were in air freight so often you had jet fuel or exhaust on your face.”

The man also said his complexion had been oily for most of his life, which Lee said made his face the perfect home for the blackheads.

His skin’s production of oil mixed with the bacteria and debris from the jet fuel he was exposed to made it easy for dead skin and dirt to get lodged in his pores and form so many blackheads.

Dr. Pimple Popper said she got satisfaction from treating the hard-to-pop blackheads

While treating the man, Lee simultaneously pushed and wiggled her looped extractor tool on the blackheads. She said the technique helps to remove the stubborn spots, which are some of her favorite to treat.

“You don’t know if they’ll be your favorite until after they pop, and then you’re like, ‘OK, that was my favorite,'” Lee said.

She added that she enjoyed popping the man’s eyelid blackheads because they were difficult to remove at first, but once they popped out of his skin, it was satisfying.

Now that the man no longer has blackheads surrounding his eyes and forehead, Lee said he should retire his “masked man” nickname. “He’s a superhero in other ways,” Lee said.

