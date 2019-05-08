Dr. Pimple Popper removes massive nose growths that prevent a man from breathing and drains cysts in the trailer for season 3 of her show

caption Dr. Sandra Lee. source Jason Kempin/Getty

TLC has released the trailer for season 3 of “Dr. Pimple Popper.”

The trailer features dermatologist Sandra Lee as she pops cysts and consults patients about large growths on their noses, ears, and groin areas.

Season 3 of “Dr. Pimple Popper” airs on TLC July 11, 2019.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Pimple-popping fans, rejoice: The trailer for season 3 of TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” is now live, and it features plenty of cysts, scales, and growths.

As the brief video teases, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, otherwise known as Dr. Pimple Popper, will work with a variety of patients, including a man with nose growths so big they prevent him from breathing, a teen with a brown rash that caused him to be teased at school, and a woman with ear cysts that give her horrible headaches.

In previous seasons, Dr. Lee has treated similarly shocking cases, including a woman with fluid-filled cysts around her eyes, another woman with a painful “horn” growing in the back of her head, and a man with a decades-old cyst that was filled with a cottage cheese-like substance.

We're squeezing the most out of summer with these SCORCHING POPS! ????

New episodes of #DrPimplePopper begin Thursday, July 11th at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/13oFWEHo98 — TLC Network (@TLC) May 7, 2019

The television show officially airs its third season on July 11, 2019, but until then, you can watch this sneak peak of Dr. Lee working her pimple-popping magic.