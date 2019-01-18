Dr. Pimple Popper treated a man with intensely painful, scaly skin, and his improvement was dramatic

caption Sandra Lee. source Jason Kempin/Getty

The latest episode of “Dr. Pimple Popper,” the TLC series starring dermatologist Sandra Lee, featured a man named Louis who has scaly, painful skin.

Lee diagnosed Louis with a type of ichthyosis, a group of conditions that cause skin to thicken and form scales.

She prescribed Louis a “wet wrap” skin-care technique that resulted in major improvement.

Warning: This post contains graphic images.

The second season of “Dr. Pimple Popper,” the TLC series starring dermatologist Sandra Lee, is well underway, and so far it’s continued to showcase a variety of jaw-dropping pops and fascinating skin issues.

The episode, which aired Thursday night, centered around one man’s painful, scaly skin condition – and his dramatic, tear-jerking transformation after just a few weeks of treatment.

Here’s a closer look at his story.

Louis developed a mysterious, scaly skin condition as an adult

caption A close-up shot of the scaly skin on Louis’ face. source TLC

In an interview segment, Louis, 70, said he was seeking Lee’s help for an undiagnosed skin condition. He displayed patches of thick, scaly, almost eerily white skin covering his feet and legs. The scaliness appeared on his face and arms too.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, the pain on my feet is 9 or 10,” he said. “It impairs me from being able to do just normal things.”

caption Louis’ feet and legs had intensely scaled skin. source TLC

Louis, a veteran of the Navy and the Army National Guard, said his symptoms surfaced shortly after he returned home from serving in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm.

“After I came back home, my skin started curling up on me,” he said. “I started getting these heavy-duty gashes down my feet. And this skin condition kept getting worse and worse. I just want to know exactly what I got.”

Lee biopsied his skin and prescribed a ‘wet wrap’ regimen

After an initial exam, Lee said Louis had “the most extreme case” of scaly skin she’d ever encountered.

“This is way beyond athlete’s foot or regular dry skin,” she said. “I mean, this is scale upon scale upon scale. Sure, I’ve seen things like this in textbooks, but I’ve never seen it in person.”

Read more: Dr. Pimple Popper removed 307 ‘barnacles of aging’ from a woman with a seriously impressive pain tolerance

Lee performed a punch biopsy to diagnose Louis.

caption Lee examining Louis’ skin. source TLC

“Usually, if you want to detect inflammatory skin conditions, we take a punch of skin,” she said. “That’s not just taking the surface of the skin. You’re taking deeper structures – you want to get to the level of fat. It’s very much like taking a straw and taking a core out of a cake. You can pull it out and see all the layers of the cake.”

Lee instructed Louis and his son, Jacob, on a new skin-care routine they could employ while waiting for the biopsy results.

It’s a technique Lee called “wet wrapping.” She described it as a way to “put moisture back and keep it there in the skin.”

caption Lee demonstrated a “wet wrapping” skin-care technique for Louis. source TLC

There are several different protocols for wet-wrap therapy, according to a 2015 review on the subject, but the general idea is to apply moisturizer or a topical treatment, then wrap the skin in a layer of wet bandages and a layer of dry bandages. The technique has been used to treat eczema and other itchy conditions, according to a 2009 paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Lee slathered Louis’ foot and ankle with Vaseline, covered the area with a wet, sock-like fabric tube, and wrapped the area with a layer of plastic wrap and a cloth bandage.

Tests revealed that Louis has an ichthyosis condition

Five weeks after the initial visit, Louis and his son returned to Lee’s office. Lee delivered the results of the biopsy and identified Louis’ condition as ichthyosis.

Ichthyosis is a catchall name for a group of more than 20 different conditions that cause dry, scaly, thick skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

caption Louis at his follow-up appointment. source TLC

Some types of ichthyosis are inherited, with symptoms appearing at birth or during a baby’s first year of life, while acquired ichthyosis appears during adulthood, according to England’s National Health Service. Acquired ichthyosis is typically linked to another existing condition, like underactive thyroid, kidney disease, or Hodgkin’s lymphoma, or it may be triggered by some medications.

To address dryness and scaliness of ichthyosis conditions, the National Health Service said dermatologists recommend moisturizing and exfoliating products and routines.

In the episode, it wasn’t made clear what type of ichthyosis Louis had or whether it was associated with any other medical conditions, but Lee did describe it as “acquired” because it began when he was an adult. Lee told Louis that it was hard to pinpoint the reason he developed the disease, but said that because it was acquired, it was unlikely he has passed it down to his son.

After 5 weeks, his skin improved and his pain levels dropped

In the follow-up appointment, Lee examined Louis’ skin for signs of improvement after several weeks following the wet-wrapping regimen. She noted that his face and arms were less flaky. But the episode’s biggest reveal came when Lee removed Louis’ sock to see the skin on his feet.

The improvement was dramatic: Louis’ once thick, white, and flaky skin appeared noticeably smoother and pinker. Lee said it looked “spectacular.”

caption How Louis’ foot looked after five weeks of wet wrapping. source TLC

“I don’t think I’ve seen his feet pink in over a decade,” Jacob told Lee.

Louis said his pain had diminished too.

“I walk without my cane now. I have no pain,” Louis said to Lee, through tears. “I’ve just been walking like crazy … and I’m even looking forward to dancing again.” (As the episode’s credits rolled, Louis and Lee did share a brief dance session right in the exam room.)

caption Louis’ arm also appeared less scaly. source TLC

“I really felt that when I first met [Louis], he sort of had given up and he didn’t really know what to do,” Lee said at the episode’s conclusion. “And I kind of suspected that maybe if I gave him something really concrete to do, that it would help improve things. But it really was all up to him.”

Catch a sneak peek of Louis’ story in the video clip below. You can also watch every episode of “Dr. Pimple Popper” on TLC’s website or the TLC Go app (available for Apple and Android).

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTLC%2Fvideos%2F310452739596400%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.