Dr. Pimple Popper released a 7-minute compilation video with only ear blackheads

The first season of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s new TV show is over, but fans can still get plenty of blackhead popping content on her YouTube channel.

In August, Dr. Sandra Lee (the real-life dermatologist behind the famous nickname) released a seven-minute video compilation showing several ear blackheads she’s popped over the years.

The most impressive extraction, featuring a giant blackhead tucked behind an earlobe, starts at the 4:12 mark.

YouTube commenters appreciated the compilation.

“I’ve been hoping [and] praying for such a video from you!!” one commenter wrote. “Like a GREAT BIG GIFT wrapped with a pretty bow!!”

Others chimed in just to say that ear blackheads are their favorite type of pop to watch.

Watch the entire video below:

