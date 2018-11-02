Dr. Pimple Popper released a 7-minute compilation video with only ear blackheads

Caroline Praderio, Insider
Dr. Pimple Popper created an excellent video compilation of blackhead popping.

Dr. Pimple Popper/YouTube

  • The first season of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s new TV show is over, but fans can still get plenty of blackhead popping content on her YouTube channel.
  • In August, Dr. Sandra Lee (the real-life dermatologist behind the famous nickname) released a seven-minute video compilation showing several ear blackheads she’s popped over the years.
  • The most impressive extraction, featuring a giant blackhead tucked behind an earlobe, starts at the 4:12 mark.
  • YouTube commenters appreciated the compilation.
  • “I’ve been hoping [and] praying for such a video from you!!” one commenter wrote. “Like a GREAT BIG GIFT wrapped with a pretty bow!!”
  • Others chimed in just to say that ear blackheads are their favorite type of pop to watch.
  • Watch the entire video below:

This post has been updated.