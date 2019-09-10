Dr. Pimple Popper reveals her nighttime skincare routine, and it only includes 3 steps

caption Dr. Sandra Lee. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, told Insider her skincare routine is very minimal and only includes three steps in the evening.

“I know what’s good, but I’m the worst because I cannot do things for more than a week at a time, but I lecture my patients” on keeping it up for far longer, Lee told Insider.

Lee said her skin type is dry, so she likes to wash her face with a salicylic acid cleanser and hydrate with hyaluronic acid serums. If she remembers, she finishes her routine with retinol.

Dr. Pimple Popper is known for her hit TLC show of the same name where she treats patients with bizarre and complicated dermatological conditions. But when it comes to her own skin regimen, the dermatologist keeps things pretty simple.

In fact, Dr. Sandra Lee, which is Dr. Pimple Popper’s real name, told Insider she really only uses three products in her nighttime skincare routine and sometimes she even forgets the third. Outside of being a reality TV star and doctor, she’s also a mom to two school-aged boys, so she doesn’t have much time for an elaborate skincare routine.

She added that her skin is pretty dry, so when it comes to the few products she does use, she opts for ones that lock in moisture and get rid of flaky dry skin.

First, Lee uses a salicylic acid cleanser, specifically the one from her new skincare line SLMD Skincare, to cleanse her face and remove any makeup and dirt from throughout the day.

According to Lee, cleansers with salicylic acid aren’t too drying, but they still gently exfoliate the skin to remove dry bits, something that’s ideal for people with dry skin types like hers. Lee also said salicylic acid helps to lighten discoloration like brown spots on her face.

Next, Lee uses a serum with hyaluronic acid to add moisture to her skin to prevent future dryness.

“Hyaluronic acid is an ingredient in fillers, but it’s also in other products and draws in moisture, so that’s something really important,” Lee said.

Usually Lee uses her own brand’s hyaluronic acid serum, but sometimes she’ll use Neutrogena’s version of the product, which is available at drugstores.

Lastly, if she remembers, Lee uses retinol, a derivative of vitamin A that can improve the skin’s texture and even your skin tone. “That’s it, then I go to sleep. I keep it simple,” Lee said.

And if you’re wondering about her morning routine, it’s different but just as minimal: She splashes her face with water and then applies sunscreen and makeup.