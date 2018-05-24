Dr Siti Hasmah is grateful for the gifts her supporters are sending, but she would rather they donate to charity instead

Since becoming Malaysia’s new prime minster, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his family has been receiving well-wishes along with gifts from his supporters. According to his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, their home is now filled with presents.
In a Facebook post made through the couple’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, on Wednesday (May 24), she wrote that her mother appreciated the gesture but requested that the public stopped doing it because “the rule in the Pakatan Harapan government is that no politician is allowed to receive any gifts other than flowers or food”.
The post also revealed that the prime minster and his wife have no plans to move into Sri Perdana and will continue living at their current home, which has since run out of room for more gifts. Hence, Dr Siti Hasmah implored her supporters to consider donating to a charity of their choice instead.
“That would please her very much,” the post added.