Dr Wan Azizah to address problem of child marriages after a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl got hitched

Dr Wan Azizah aims to take action after a case of a 41-year-old man marrying a 11-year-old girl was brought to her attention. Facebook/Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

Deputy Prime Min­is­ter Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Monday (July 2) that she will be meeting with the relevant agencies and government departments after she found out about a marriage between a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl.

The meeting would address concerns about the rights and the safety of the child, as well as to the rampant problem of child marriages in Malaysia.

She is not the first political figure to bring up the issue – Democratic Action Party (DAP) Secretary Kasthuri Patto has also called for the minimum age of marriage to be set at 18 years old.

The meeting would also involve the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Syariah Court among others, Bernama reported.

“This is important; whatever it is, we have to take note of the matter and make the necessary considerations to protect the rights of the child,” Dr Wan Azizah said at a press conference on Sunday.

News of the marriage, which reportedly took place on June 18 across the border in Thailand’s largely-Muslim far south, went viral on social media after the man’s second wife lodged a police report at the Gua Musang police station in Kelantan on Saturday.

Kelantan police have ruled out any criminal intent in the marriage, with state deputy police chief Datuk Din Ahmad revealing there were no threats or coercion to force the child into the union.

Hence, the man, who is a scrap rubber dealer, was not arrested and the case was handed over to the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department.