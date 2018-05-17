Dr Wan Azizah was offered the Prime Minister role by the King but declined, Anwar Ibrahim reveals in his first rally

- The Straits Times
New deputy prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was offered the role of Prime Minister by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V but turned it down, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Speaking at a rally at Padang Timur in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (May 16) evening after his royal pardon, Anwar added that the King had suggested that Wan Azizah, who is also the president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Anwar’s wife, should be made the Prime Minister as her party had won the most seats in the recent Malaysian General Election.
However, she declined the King’s offer as she wanted to keep to her part of the deal by Pakatan Harapan’s parties to elect Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister should they win. Anwar, who received a royal pardon and had his five-year sentence cut short, said that along with that reason, Dr Wan Azizah also felt like she was not ready for the role yet.
The gesture impressed the King, who added he rarely sees “politicians hold(ing) on to their promises”.