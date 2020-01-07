A new ‘Dracula’ series is streaming on Netflix — here are 19 actors who have played the famous vampire

caption Christopher Lee as Count Dracula. source Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Ever since Bram Stoker published his Gothic horror novel “Dracula” in 1897, the infamous vampire has been brought to life by dozens of actors around the world, making it one of the most remade movies of all time.

Here are 19 notable actors who have played Dracula over the years.

Bela Lugosi played Count Dracula in the classic 1931 film.

Lugosi first played Dracula onstage in the 1927 Broadway play and went on to star in its 1931 film adaptation. He felt so connected to the role that he was buried in a Dracula costume when he died in 1956.

Lon Chaney Jr. starred in “Son of Dracula” in 1943.

caption Lon Chaney Jr. in “Son of Dracula.” source Universal Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images

“Son of Dracula” was the first time Dracula’s transformation from man to bat was shown onscreen.

John Carradine took over the role in “The House of Frankenstein” (1944) and “House of Dracula” (1945).

caption Dracula as played by John Carradine. source Universal Pictures/American Stock/Getty Images

Parts of “The House of Frankenstein” featuring Dracula were rereleased in 1966 in an eight-minute short film called “Doom of Dracula.”

Christopher Lee starred in several Dracula movies from the late 1950s through the early 1970s.

caption Count Dracula as portrayed by Christopher Lee. source Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Beginning with “Horror of Dracula” in 1958, Lee also played the vampire in “Dracula: Prince of Darkness” (1966), “Scars of Dracula” (1970), and “The Satanic Rites of Dracula” (1973).

Klaus Kinski became Count Dracula for the West German movie “Nosferatu the Vampyre” in 1979.

caption Klaus Kinski as Dracula. source 20th Century Fox

Two versions of the movie were filmed simultaneously, one in English and one in German.

Frank Langella also transformed into the infamous vampire in 1979.

caption Frank Langella on the set of “Dracula.” source Universal Pictures/The Mirisch Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The movie won a Saturn award for best horror film.

“Love At First Bite,” also released in 1979, starred George Hamilton.

caption George Hamilton as Count Dracula. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

“Love At First Bite” put a comedic spin on Dracula as he navigates life and love in New York City.

Duncan Regehr’s Dracula joined “The Monster Squad” in 1987.

caption “The Monster Squad” cast. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The comedy horror film has become a cult classic.

Gary Oldman played the main role in “Dracula” in 1992.

caption Winona Ryder and Gary Oldman kiss in a scene from “Dracula.” source Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Sometimes referred to as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the film won three Oscars for best costume design, best sound effects editing, and best makeup.

Leslie Nielsen parodied Dracula in “Dracula: Dead and Loving It” in 1995.

caption Leslie Nielsen about to take a bite of Amy Yasbeck in “Dracula: Dead And Loving It.” source Castle Rock/Getty Images

The satirical comedy horror film was panned by critics with an 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gerard Butler starred in “Dracula 2000.”

caption Gerard Butler at the premiere of “Dracula 2000” in 2000. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The cast also included Christopher Plummer and Vitamin C.

In 2004, Richard Roxburgh portrayed Dracula in “Van Helsing.”

caption Richard Roxburgh at the premiere of “Van Helsing.” source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman played the titular Van Helsing, and Kate Beckinsale played Anna Valerious, both monster slayers who take on Dracula.

Also in 2004, “Blade: Trinity” featured Dominic Purcell as Dracula.

caption Dominic Purcell at the premiere of “Blade: Trinity.” source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The superhero film also starred Wesley Snipes, Jessica Biel, and Ryan Reynolds.

In “Young Dracula,” Keith-Lee Castle played Dracula as a single father of two children, Vlad and Ingrid.

caption The cast of “Young Dracula.” source Fireworks Entertainment

“Young Dracula” aired from 2006 to 2014.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers played Dracula (posing as entrepreneur Alexander Grayson) in a short-lived “Dracula” television series from 2013 to 2014.

caption Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Alexander Grayson in “Dracula.” source Jonathon Hession/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The show was canceled after one 10-episode season.

Adam Sandler voiced Count Dracula for the animated movie “Hotel Transylvania” in 2012.

caption Count Dracula in “Hotel Transylvania,” voiced by Adam Sandler. source Sony Pictures Animation

In “Hotel Transylvania,” Dracula runs a hotel for other monsters.

Thomas Kretschmann played Dracula in “Dracula 3D” in 2012.

caption Thomas Kretschmann during the photo-call for “Dracula 3D.” source VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

The movie wasn’t well-received by critics, and currently has a 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the 2014 film “Dracula Untold,” Luke Evans showed the transformation from man to monster.

caption Luke Evans attends the “Dracula Untold” premiere in 2014. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

The film follows Dracula’s origin story as Prince Vlad Tepes becomes a monster in order to gain enough power to protect his kingdom.

Claes Bang is the latest actor to take on the role of Dracula.

caption Claes Bang as Dracula in 2020. source Netflix

The new BBC television series created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat is also available on Netflix.