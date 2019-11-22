The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 12 of the NFL season

caption This week, we like Baker Mayfield, Bo Scarbrough, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel. source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Baker Mayfield, Bo Scarbrough, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a solid one for our DraftKings value picks, with Randall Cobb, Dallas Goedert, and Ted Ginn Jr. all finding the end zone at a reasonable price.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 12 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Baker Mayfield, $5,900

source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After an offseason of building high expectations, the Browns offense hasn’t been as hot as advertised through the 2019 campaign. This week, against a Dolphins team that’s still reeling despite finally getting in the win column, I think Cleveland puts it all together.

I’m getting as many Browns in my lineup as I can afford.

RB: David Montgomery, $5,500

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears desperately need a win on Sunday against the lowly Giants if they are to have any hope of competing for a playoff spot in the crowded NFC. Mitch Trubisky isn’t going to do it, so the burden of carrying the Chicago offense will fall on the shoulders of running back David Montgomery. If he can make the most of his opportunities, he’ll be in for a big day.

RB: Bo Scarbrough, $4,200

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Scarbrough is slated to get some heavy usage in the Detroit offense after a slew of injuries decimated the Lions backfield.

While it’s tough to trust a running back that just got his first real taste of NFL action a week ago, his expected usage and low price makes Scarbrough a must-play for daily fantasy players.

WR: Tyler Boyd, $5,000

source Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their winless record, the Bengals offense has had value for fantasy players this year if you know where to look. In seven of their 10 games, a receiver has gone for at least 88 yards – not a bad day for anyone more concerned with box score stats than the actual outcome of games.

Here’s to hoping Tyler Boyd is the breakout man for the Bengals this weekend.

WR: Robby Anderson, $4,800

source Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

I expect the Jets to be losing this game pretty quickly, and if they are, they will be throwing a lot. Robby Anderson has been pretty quiet for the Jets the past few weeks, but he’s a relatively affordable play this week if you have faith he can bounce back.

WR: Hunter Renfrow, $4,500

source Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders offense has found its rhythm, and this week faces a New York Jets defense that is nothing to write home about. Hunter Renfrow is a proven possession receiver, but it feels like he could get some big usage this week as the Raiders look to assert themselves on the road with a few methodical drives.

TE: Dallas Goedert, $3,700

source Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert came through for both the Eagles and our daily fantasy picks last week, scoring Philadelphia’s only touchdown of the game against the Patriots. The Seahawks are giving up more than 14 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends per DraftKings scoring – eighth-worst in the league.

With two talented tight ends on the Eagles, the Philadelphia scheme could cause real trouble for the Seattle defense.

DEF: Denver Broncos, $2,400

source Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos defense is better than their 4-7 record indicates, and while Bills quarterback Josh Allen has undoubtedly made huge improvements over last year, he’s still far from overwhelming his opposition.

Now check out our best bets for Week 12 of the NFL season…