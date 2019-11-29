The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 13 of the NFL season

caption This week, we like Carson Wentz, Chris Conley, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel. source Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Carson Wentz, Chris Conley, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a solid one for our DraftKings value picks, with Baker Mayfield finishing the week as a top-five quarterback and wide receivers Robby Anderson and Tyler Boyd both going off for big days.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 13 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Carson Wentz, $5,800

source Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense haven’t been impressive in recent weeks, but a game against the Miami defense should do wonders to jump-start their scoring. Wentz has been without some of his top weapons the past few games but is expecting receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor back in the starting lineup on Sunday.

RB: Phillip Lindsay, $5,000

source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The first time the Broncos faced off against the Chargers this season, Phillip Lindsay went off for 114 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries.

At his price this week, he’s a good bet to hope for a repeat performance.

RB: Nyheim Hines, $4,200

source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last week we got the first look of the Colts without running back Marlon Mack. While Jonathan Williams got the lion’s share of the carries, Nyheim Hines got a season-high nine rushing attempts and is more of a threat in the Indianapolis passing game as well.

If you’re in the market for a budget running back, you could do worse.

WR: Alshon Jeffery, $5,100

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough to trust a player in his first game back from injury, but in daily fantasy, it’s usually your best chance at getting a superstar at a reasonable price. If Jeffery can go, he’s a threat to pop off for a big day against a Miami defense that has allowed an opposing receiver to clear 135 yards in two straight games.

WR: Chris Conley, $4,500

source Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Conley has been a hit-or-miss fantasy player this season, but I’m still holding out for Nick Foles’ breakout game since returning from injury, and it feels like going against a Buccaneers passing defense that’s ranked 31st in the league should help him greatly.

WR: Alex Erickson, $4,000

source Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last week we won the Bengals wide receiver lottery when our pick Tyler Boyd went off for five receptions, 101 yards, and a touchdown.

This Sunday, with Andy Dalton back under center for Cincinnati, we’re going to back Alex Erickson as the Bengals receiver worth starting.

TE: Ryan Griffin, $4,300

source Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Griffin has scored in two straight weeks. This week, the Jets play the winless Bengals.

It’s a tough week for truly cheap tight ends, and it might be a position worth splurging on come Sunday. But if you can’t afford a top-tier player, Griffin is at least a solid bet to score.

DEF: Cleveland Browns, $2,600

source Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns might be down Myles Garrett, but facing a Steelers offense that has looked stale for a few weeks now and is backing Devlin “Duck” Hodges at quarterback this weekend, their defense is still a solid play this week.

Now check out our best bets for Week 13 of the NFL season…