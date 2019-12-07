The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 14 of the NFL season

caption This week, we like Tom Brady, Patrick Laird, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel. source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and with it, the fantasy playoffs.

For those that didn’t qualify for the postseason in their leagues, daily games like DraftKings and FanDuel are a great way to fill the fantasy void in your life.

In daily fantasy, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Tom Brady, Patrick Laird, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a great one for our DraftKings value picks, with Carson Wentz finishing the week as a top-five quarterback and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery the fifth-highest scoring player in all of fantasy.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 14 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Tom Brady, $6,100

source Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady hasn’t been great this year, but coming off of a loss and facing a Chiefs team that have historically had high-scoring duels with the Patriots, it feels like a great spot to back the New England quarterback.

RB: James White, $5,500

source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

James White finished last week as the highest-scoring player in fantasy, with eight receptions, 177 total yards, and two touchdowns.

While picking a Patriots running back is a game of roulette week after week, head coach Bill Belichick is one to ride the hot hand, and right now, that’s White.

RB: Patrick Laird, $4,100

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are the worst rushing team in football, managing just 62.8 yards per game through three-quarters of the season. Still, Patrick Laird is set to get a starter’s share of the action on Sunday for Miami, and he’s available for the paltry price of $4,100.

WR: James Washington, $6,000

source Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

James Washington was first just a boom-or-bust fantasy player in my eyes, but he’s been amazingly consistent of late, with at least 90 yards receiving and a touchdown in three of his past four games. Facing a Cardinals passing defense that is the worst in the NFL, he’s set for a monster game on Sunday.

WR: Zach Pascal, $5,500

source Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

With T.Y. Hilton out due to injury, Zach Pascal is one of the most dynamic weapons left in the Colts receiving corps. Last week he got a season-high 10 targets from Jacoby Brissett, and this week he’s facing a Buccaneers defense that has given up more passing yards than any team besides the Cardinals.

WR: A.J. Brown, $5,300

source Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown is more of a high-risk, high-reward pick for fantasy players this week, but if you think the Titans are gearing up for a shootout in Oakland, he only needs one big play for you to be thankful he’s in your lineup.

TE: Jack Doyle, $4,600

source Robert Reiners/Getty Images

With fellow Colts tight end Eric Ebron out for the year, Jack Doyle is a great play for daily fantasy players this week. Doyle got 11 targets last week and finished with six receptions, 79 yards, and a score.

DEF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $2,300

While we’ve hyped a few Colts players in this column, touting the passing yards the Buccaneers defense has allowed this season, in daily fantasy, they’re still a solid play at their cheap price point.

The Buccaneers defense has averaged nearly 20 points per game over the past two weeks, with 11 sacks, three picks, and two touchdowns over that span.

