The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 12 of the NFL season

caption Lamar Jackson, Marlon Mack, and DJ Moore are some of our top picks to outplay their value in daily fantasy this weekend. source Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

We’re officially heading into the second half of the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues. Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week, there is a new chance to find value and make some money. Last week, our daily fantasy value picks had another solid day – T.Y. Hilton was the best wide receiver in fantasy on Sunday, Jordan Reed was the top tight end, and the Colts defense was one of the best units in football. This week, we’re trying to do it once again. Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Lamar Jackson, $5,700

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson turned heads in his first career start on Sunday, helping the Ravens snap a three-game losing streak with an impressive 119-yard rushing performance to go along with 150 yards passing.

Jackson’s mobility makes him a unique threat in daily fantasy games, and this week he’s facing off against a Raiders defense that has been one of the worst in the league against the rush all season. He’s still a bit of a wild card, but there are few quarterbacks available on Sunday with as much upside as Jackson.

RB: Marlon Mack, $5,500

source Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Marlon Mack has benefitted from the Colts recent offensive success, with five touchdowns over the team’s past four games. This week, he’ll have a good opportunity to put up some solid rushing numbers as well, going up against a Dolphins team that is third-worst in the league at stopping the run.

RB: Gus Edwards, $4,400

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gus Edwards hit the ground running last weekend, rushing for 115 yards and a score in his first game as the Ravens main running back.

It was just one game’s worth of action, so it’s unclear whether or not he’ll continue to get such a big share of the team’s workload, but Edwards gave Baltimore no reason to shy away from feeding him the ball.

If he continues to get a similar amount of carries to what he got last week, this will be your last chance to get him at less than $5,000.

WR: Sterling Shepard, $5,300

source Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Giants have been playing like a new team since their bye week, winning two straight games and finally getting their offense moving. This week they’re playing against the Eagles, whose secondary is an absolute mess – they’ll be doing all they can to contain Odell Beckham Jr., but if you can’t afford him in your lineup, Sterling Shepard should also be in position for a big day.

WR: DJ Moore, $4,600

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DJ Moore had a huge day last week, bringing in seven receptions for 157 yards and a score. With Devin Funchess still day-to-day, Moore is the best receiving option Cam Newton can count on come Sunday.

Another day like last week might be a big ask, but Moore clearly has the potential for a big day at a pretty reasonable price.

WR: Antonio Callaway, $3,800

source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

If you need a deeper option after over-spending elsewhere in your lineup, Antonio Callaway could be set for a big day on Sunday.

The Browns are taking on the Bengals in Cincinnati, who recently added former Cleveland coach Hue Jackson to their staff. If you believe in the idea of “revenge games,” the Browns will certainly be motivated to put up some points, and the Bengals defense has allowed the second-most passing yards in the league so far this season.

TE: C.J. Uzomah, $3,300

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It’s another tough week for daily fantasy tight ends, but if you can’t afford one of the top guys, C.J. Uzomah on the Bengals is a good option at just $3,300 this Sunday.

The Browns have had a rough time defending the tight end this year, and if Uzomah can find the end zone, he’s a good bet to outplay his value.

DEF: San Francisco 49ers, $2,300

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Playing the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday is a bit of a high-risk move, but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers putting Jameis Winston back under center, a three-interception day is very much in play. That said, Winston has also put up some big days this season as well, so tread carefully.

Now check out where every team stands heading into Week 12.