The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 13 of the NFL season

Week 13 of the NFL season is a crucial one for fantasy players.

If you’re already out of your weekly fantasy league, daily fantasy leagues are an easy way to get your fantasy fix.

This week, running backs Phillip Lindsay and Gus Edwards are both in a good position to outplay their value in DraftKings.

It’s Week 13, and in traditional fantasy leagues, some players are scrambling to steal the final spot in the postseason, while many others have already accepted the fact that 2018 wasn’t their year.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week, there is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Matthew Stafford, $5,400

Matthew Stafford hasn’t played up to expectations so far this season, disappointing fantasy players and Lions fans alike. But facing off against the Rams this week, Stafford should have a good opportunity to put up some big numbers.

The Los Angeles pass defense hasn’t been as good as advertised, but their offense has, meaning Stafford could be down big while playing against beatable corners.

RB: Phillip Lindsay, $5,400

Philip Lindsay has run for 189 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks. On Sunday he takes on the Cincinnati Bengals and the second-worst run defense in the league.

RB: Gus Edwards, $4,800

Gus Edwards has rushed for over 110 yards in the two opportunities he’s gotten as the Ravens top running back, and somehow is still available for less than $5,000 in daily fantasy games. Take advantage of the value while you can.

WR: Josh Reynolds, $4,900

Josh Reynolds might not be the first big name you think of while naming Rams players, but he’s a big threat to score in high-powered Los Angeles offense and could be set for a big day coming off the team’s bye.

WR: John Brown, $4,400

John Brown’s value hasn’t been what it was earlier in the season since the Ravens switched over to Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but now that he’s had two weeks to settle into the starting role, I think Sunday might be the day that Baltimore gets the deep ball going as set up by their fearsome rushing attack.

WR: Bruce Ellington, $3,500

If you’re in desperate need of the cheapest receiver you can find that might return some value, Bruce Ellington has gotten 16 targets over the past two weeks and can be added to your lineup for just $3,500. He also makes a nice value pairing with Stafford this Sunday.

TE: C.J. Uzomah, $3,400

Speaking of targets, C.J. Uzomah got a ton of looks from Bengals backup Jeff Driskel when he took over for Andy Dalton last week, finishing the game with 12 balls thrown his way. With Driskel set to start this Sunday again, Uzomah is worth a roster spot at just $3,400.

DEF: Indianapolis Colts, $2,600

The Colts are facing a quarterback that sat on the bench behind Blake Bortles. Don’t overthink it.

