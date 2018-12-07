The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 14 of the NFL season

caption This week Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram, and Michael Gallup all look like good bets to outplay their value in DraftKings. source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Week 14 of the NFL season is a crucial one for fantasy players.

If you failed to make the playoffs in your season-long league, daily fantasy games are an easy way to get your fantasy fix.

This week, running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards are both in a good position to outplay their value in DraftKings. For most fantasy players, Week 14 represents the first week of the playoffs – putting those at the top of their leagues just a few wins away from taking home the grand prize. Thankfully, for those who failed to make the fantasy postseason this year, daily fantasy games offer the opportunity to get our fantasy fix even if our team fell short in our league. Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Aaron Rodgers, $6,000

source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is a bit more expensive than quarterbacks we usually like to pick in this spot, but at just $6,000 and finally playing free from the weight of Mike McCarthy that was hanging over the season, Rodgers should have a monster day at Lambeau.

There are six quarterbacks listed as more expensive this week, but don’t be surprised if Rodgers is the top scoring player on Sunday.

RB: Mark Ingram, $5,700

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Again, Mark Ingram is a tad expensive for this column, but he still represents a value in that he has a good shot to be one of the top scoring backs this weekend. The Buccaneers rushing defense is far from impressive, and Ingram is due for a big day.

RB: Gus Edwards, $4,500

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gus Edwards is the gift that keeps on giving, averaging 105 yards per game on more than 20 touches since taking over the lead back role in Baltimore in Week 11. This week, he’s facing the Chiefs, who are giving up 5.1 yards per attempt this season, but is still somehow available for under $5,000.

WR: Adam Humphries, $4,900

source Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Adam Humphries has been a consistently solid play in fantasy throughout the year depending on his pricing. He enters Sunday’s game having scored in three straight for the Buccaneers, and will be facing a Saints defense that has been one of the worst in the league against the pass.

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, $4,400

source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a boom-or-bust player, but he’s one of my favorite players to pair with Rodgers this week if you believe the Packers are set for a big day on Sunday. It’s easy to imagine the two linking up for a 70-yard touchdown to get things started early.

WR: Michael Gallup, $3,700

source Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Michael Gallup is not the biggest of names, but he’s become a bigger part of the Cowboys offense in the second half of the season, averaging six targets per game over the past three weeks. With the Eagles secondary already struggling and likely to focus their attention on Amari Cooper, Gallup could have himself quite a game.

TE: Vance McDonald, $3,800

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It’s another good week to splurge on a better tight end, as the pickings at the lower price points are slim. But if you’re in need of a potentially big number, Vance McDonald has gotten six targets per game over the past three games for the Steelers, and we all know what a wrecking ball he can be once he gets the ball in his hands.

DEF: Green Bay Packers, $2,100

source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Yes, I am all in on the Packers this week, but with good reason – the Falcons haven’t scored more than 20 points in four weeks, and a cold night at Lambeau doesn’t especially seem like the type of place Matt Ryan and company are due to excel.

