The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 16 of the NFL season

Week 16 is the championship showdown for many fantasy leagues.

If you weren’t lucky enough to make the finals in your season-long league, daily fantasy games are a great way to ensure you can still play along at home through the final weeks of the season.

This week, Jamaal Williams and Alshon Jeffrey both look like solid picks to outplay their value in DraftKings.

For most fantasy players, Week 16 is the championship matchup – putting those at the top of their leagues just a win away from taking home the grand prize. Thankfully, for those who failed to make the fantasy postseason this year, daily fantasy games offer the opportunity to get our fantasy fix even if our team fell short in our league. Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Nick Foles, $4,700

source Harry How/Getty Images

Nick Foles smoothly stepped into the starting role for the Eagles last week, looking every bit the miracle worker he was last season as he carried Philadelphia to their biggest upset victory since 1985. Foles has the potential to pay off big for daily fantasy players on Sunday – if the Eagles can keep the magic rolling at home this week, he should outplay his pricing with ease.

RB: Jamaal Williams, $5,400

source Jason Miller/Getty

The Packers lost running back Aaron Jones to a knee injury last Sunday, leaving Jamaal Williams as the lead rusher in Green Bay, and when given the opportunity, Williams didn’t miss a beat. While Packers are out of the playoff hunt, Williams is still looking to make the most of every chance he gets with the first team, and could give the Jets defense quite a bit of trouble.

RB: Elijah McGuire, $4,700

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Elijah McGuire has done well since taking over as the lead back for the Jets, scoring in each of the past two weeks. The Green Bay defense is far from great at stopping the run, and New York should be able to put up some points on Sunday.

WR: Alshon Jeffrey, $5,300

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Alshon Jeffrey came alive last week with Nick Foles at quarterback, with eight receptions for 160 yards. He’s clearly Foles’ favorite target, and if he can find the end zone, will be set for an even bigger day than last week. His pricing hasn’t caught up with his potential value yet.

WR: Robert Foster, $4,900

Robert Foster has gone for 94 yards or more in four of his past five games but is still somehow not a $5,000 receiver in DraftKings. Even if you’re not a huge fan of the Bills offense, you can’t deny the results.

WR: Dante Pettis, $4,300

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dante Pettis has four touchdowns in the past four weeks and has averaged almost 20 points per game in DraftKings during that time. He’s got a tough matchup this week with the Bears coming to San Francisco, but if he can stay hot, he’s certainly underpriced for his potential.

TE: David Njoku, $3,800

source AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

David Njoku has been pretty quiet the past few weeks, but his last huge game came against the Bengals, and with Cincinnati visiting the Browns this week, Njoku could be a good bet to have another big day if you’re trying to avoid overspending on a tight end.

DEF: Dallas Cowboys, $2,600

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cowboys fell apart last week against the Colts, but are in a great position to bounce back this week with the turnover-prone Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Dallas.

