The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 2 of the NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL season features a full slate of games this Sunday.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Josh Allen, John Brown, Mark Andrews, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week, our value picks included Austin Ekeler and DeSean Jackson, who both went off for huge days that just might have won you your DraftKings pool – if it did, feel free to send a small percentage of those winnings my way.

This week, we’re back at it, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 2 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Josh Allen, $5,300

Josh Allen was far from perfect in Sunday’s win over the Jets, but he still got the job done, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another score.

Allen was one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy through the final games of 2018, and should have plenty of opportunities to tally up points against a lackluster Giants defense on Sunday. With 16 quarterbacks going off at higher prices in DraftKings, he looks like a great value this weekend.

RB: Justin Jackson, $4,400

Austin Ekeler was the hero of our value picks last week, finishing Sunday as the top rusher in fantasy for just $5,500. If you can still afford Ekeler at $6,100 this week, he’s once again a great pick, but if you need a cheaper option at running back, his teammate Justin Jackson could be just as useful to your lineup.

Jackson got just six carries to Ekeler’s 12 last week, but was technically more productive with them, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. He also saw four targets, which could turn into big plays for him his next time out if things fall his way.

RB: Adrian Peterson, $3,400

Adrian Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career on Sunday against the Eagles, a move that wasn’t exactly popular in the Washington locker room.

Due to the injury of running back Derrius Guice, Peterson will be back in the rotation for the Redskins this weekend, and it feels like they might give him a few extra opportunities, especially in scoring situations, to make up for leaving him out of the lineup last Sunday.

It’s a high risk play, but if you’re scraping the bottom of the fantasy barrel, there’s not a better cheap play than Peterson this week.

WR: John Brown, $5,200

John Brown proved himself a favorite target of Josh Allen’s in Week 1, finishing Sunday’s win against the Jets with a game-high 10 targets for seven catches, 123 yards, and a touchdown.

The Giants defense just gave up a 400-yard passing day to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, and should be in for another long game against Brown and the Bills offense.

WR: Tyrell Williams, $4,400

Tyrell Williams showed up ready to play as the Oakland Raiders top wide receiver after the team released Antonio Brown just hours before kickoff of Week 1, going off for six catches, 105 yards and a score.

This week, the Raiders host the Chiefs, who will undoubtedly put plenty of points on the board leaving Derek Carr and the Oakland offense to rely on the passing game to keep pace. Kansas City’s secondary is suspect at best, as rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes against them after starter Nick Foles went down with an early injury against the Chiefs in Week 1.

Carr should be able to take a similar advantage of the Kansas City defense, with Williams as a major beneficiary.

WR: D.K. Metcalf, $4,300

DK Metcalf led the Seahawks with six targets and four catches on Sunday against the Bengals, finishing the game with 89 receiving yards – far from a stellar fantasy day, but promising for future games.

With Tyler Lockett still somewhat banged up, Metcalf is likely to be the top target once again for Russell Wilson this weekend against the Steelers.

TE: Mark Andrews, $3,800

Mark Andrews missed practice on Friday to rest, but is still expected to play on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Last week, Andrews went off with eight catches, 108 yards, and a touchdown against the Dolphins. As he was doing that, the Arizona defense was allowing Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson to start his career with six catches, 131 yards, and a touchdown.

It feels like the stage is set for Andrews to have another big day on Sunday.

DEF: Denver Broncos, $2,700

The Denver Broncos have won 14 straight home games in September dating back to 2012. The Chicago Bears offense likely won’t play as poorly as they did to start the season against the Packers, but between the trend and what we’ve seen so far from the Chicago attack, the Broncos defense feels like a solid play this week.

Read more:

NFL WEEK 2: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 2

Raiders fans chant “F— A.B.” after touchdown in first game since Antonio Brown’s tumultuous departure as Oakland defeats Denver

Patrick Mahomes said he owes Travis Kelce lunch after errant attempt at another no-look pass