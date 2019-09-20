The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 3 of the NFL season

caption Nelson Agholor missed the biggest catch of the game on Sunday night, but looks set to make it up to fantasy players this weekend against the Lions. source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 3 of the NFL season features a full slate of games this Sunday.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Kirk Cousins, Nelson Agholor, Frank Gore, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week, our picks included tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver DK Metcalf, who both far outperformed their expected value at their listed prices.

This week, we’re back at it, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 3 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Kirk Cousins, $5,100

Kirk Cousins plays well against bad teams and struggles against good teams. A relatively unwatched 1 p.m. start at home against the Raiders is the perfect spot for him to go off for a big day.

The Raiders defense has been better than predicted this season. Last week, they held the Chiefs scoreless through the entire second half after they had already given up four passing touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter.

Cousins is set for a big day and should outplay his price as the 21st most expensive quarterback playing on Sunday.

RB: Devonta Freeman, $4,900

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Devonta Freeman has been pretty quiet through his first two games, managing just 22 yards on 11 rushing attempts on Sunday night against the Eagles in Week 2. His poor production has gotten to the point that head coach Dan Quinn has had to answer questions about his health.

This week’s matchup against the Colts, who have allowed 124 rushing yards per game so far this year, should be a good opportunity for Freeman to get his legs going.

RB: Frank Gore, $4,400

source Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary missed practice this week with a hamstring injury. Frank Gore should get plenty of touches against the Cincinnati Bengals, who happen to sport one of the worst rushing defenses in the league.

Gore took 19 attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown last week against the Giants, and will likely have even more shots at the end zone this week at home against the Bengals.

WR: Demarcus Robinson, $5,200

Demarcus Robinson announced his arrival to fantasy players with his breakout performance in Week 2, finishing with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Any receiver in the Chiefs offense is a threat to pop off in any given game. Last week showed Robinson is a preferred target of Patrick Mahomes, and his price has yet to reflect his potential production.

WR: Robby Anderson, $4,800

The Jets are down to their third-string quarterback and facing one of the best defenses in the league this week as they travel to Foxboro to take on the Patriots. So, feel free to pass on Robby Anderson if he feels too risky.

However, Luke Falk was looking to connect with Anderson against the Browns. There should be plenty of passing on Sunday given the Patriots are expected to roll over New York. Garbage time points count just as much as any others in fantasy.

WR: Nelson Agholor, $3,600

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor was the goat for the Eagles on Sunday night. With the team’s receiving corps depleted, Philadelphia still fought to put themselves in a position of scoring a game-winning touchdown on the final drive.

For a moment, it looked like they had pulled it off, but a perfectly thrown pass down the left sideline sailed right through Agholor’s hands. It would have been a walk-in score to change the outcome of the game.

This week, the Eagles are still short-handed at receiver. My guess is the team looks to build Agholor’s confidence back up with a few designed targets meant to get him open in the end zone.

TE: Jason Witten, $3,700

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jason Witten had at least three receptions and a touchdown in each of his two games back with the Cowboys since leaving the “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth.

Dallas seems to want him to break Dez Bryant’s all-time franchise touchdown receptions record, a mark that Witten is three scores short of matching. With the lowly Dolphins visiting Dallas this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised if Witten found the end zone twice.

DEF: Arizona Cardinals, $2,700

The Cardinals defense played well enough against the surprisingly high-powered Ravens offense in Week 2.

This week, they’ll host a Panthers team that looked dreadful against the Buccaneers and is likely without starting quarterback Cam Newton. This is a game the Cardinals are in a position to win, and I think the defense will play up to the moment in front of the home crowd.

Read more:

NFL WEEK 3: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Key quarterback injuries have reshaped the top of the NFL just 2 weeks into the 2019 season

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands going into Week 3

‘I don’t know how I didn’t get it in high school’: Sam Darnold says he was mad he didn’t get mono earlier