The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 11 of the NFL season

We’re officially heading into the second half of the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week, there is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Last week, our daily fantasy value picks had a monster week – Mitch Trubisky was one of the best quarterbacks in all of fantasy, and Aaron Jones and Austin Hooper both finishing the top five of their respective positions. This week, we’re back at it trying to provide you with value plays to build out your daily fantasy lineups.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Dak Prescott, $5,200

source Elsa/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has been a solid fantasy quarterback for three of his past four games and faces a great matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Every game in Atlanta seems to end up in a shootout, so Prescott should be well-positioned to build up some cheap yards and touchdowns.

RB: Dion Lewis, $4,800

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Derrick Henry was the star of the day last weekend for the Titans, but his value is shaky week-to-week, and his big day on Sunday likely only drove down the price of Dion Lewis, all to your benefit.

According to ESPN, the Colts have allowed 26 points per game to opposing backfields, so there should be plenty of points to go around to allow Lewis to outplay his value.

RB: Doug Martin, $4,500

source Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Doug Martin hasn’t lit up the scoreboard since stepping into the starting role for the Oakland Raiders, but he has been playable, reaching double-digit fantasy points last weekend against the Chargers.

This Sunday, Martin will have his best opportunity yet to take advantage of his carries, going up against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league in the Arizona Cardinals. At $4,500, he feels like a steal for his potential production.

WR: T.Y. Hilton, $6,100

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

T.Y. Hilton is a bit more expensive than players we usually like to highlight in this column, but he feels like such a great play in Week 11 that he’s likely still undervalued, even at $6,100.

While Hilton didn’t put up huge numbers last weekend, he had seven targets and is clearly Andrew Luck’s first look on most passing downs, and the Titans have given up the fifth-most points in the NFL to fantasy players by PPR scoring since Week 6.

WR: Amari Cooper, $5,400

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If you are a believer in stacking to win in daily fantasy, pairing Prescott with Amari Cooper this week feels like a solid play. Cooper has played well for the Cowboys since joining Dallas just a few weeks ago, but has yet to have a true breakout performance. Against the porous defense of the Atlanta Falcons, he should have a chance to put up some big numbers.

WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,700

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dede Westbrook is always a threat to stack up receptions, some of the easiest points you can score in daily fantasy. He might not have the big-play potential of some other receivers, but if you need a mid-range option that is guaranteed to put up some numbers, he’s as trustworthy a pass-catcher as you’ll find.

TE: Jordan Reed, $3,800

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jordan Reed only has one touchdown on the season so far but has still been able to produce solid fantasy numbers throughout the year. If he can find the end zone on Sunday, he’s a sure bet to outscore his projected value.

DEF: Indianapolis Colts, $2,500

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Defense is the best place to get stingy with your daily fantasy lineup, and with the Colts playing a divisional opponent at home on Sunday, it’s easy to get behind their defense for just $2,500 so you can spend more on the rest of your players.

