The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 4 of the NFL season

caption This week we’re picking Daniel Jones, Terry McLaurin, and Will Dissly to outplay their listed value on DraftKings. source Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the NFL season features another full slate of games this Sunday.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Daniel Jones, Terry McLaurin, and Will Dissly, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week, our picks included wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Frank Gore, who both far outperformed their expected value at their listed prices.

This week, we’re back at it, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 4 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Daniel Jones, $5,300

source Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his first game as starting quarterback for the New York Giants. This week, Jones makes his home debut against a Washington defense that has given up at least 31 points in each of its first three games of the season.

At just $5,300, Jones is a real value this week for daily fantasy players looking to fill out their lineups with studs at other positions.

RB: Wayne Gallman Jr., $4,600

Wayne Gallman Jr. is far from a stud, but he should get plenty of opportunities this week stepping in for an injured Saquon Barkley. The Giants are thin at running back, setting up Gallman Jr. as the likely recipient of any goal-line carries the team comes across on Sunday.

RB: Justin Jackson, $4,100

Last week, Cowboys backup running back Tony Pollard finished as the seventh-best rusher in fantasy while taking garbage-time carries in a blowout against the Miami Dolphins.

This week, the Chargers play the Dolphins, with Justin Jackson in the perfect position to be a similar beneficiary on Sunday. Further, with the hold out of Melvin Gordon coming to an end, the Chargers might be looking to elevate Jackson’s trade value.

WR: Stefon Diggs, $5,500

source Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs has been relatively quiet so far this season, with Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen proving themselves the stars of the Vikings’ offensive attack. Still, Diggs could go off on any day, and against a stout Chicago defense that prides itself on taking away a team’s biggest threats, Diggs could be in a position to break out for a big play or two on Sunday.

WR: Phillip Dorsett, $4,700

source David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In the two games the Patriots have played without Antonio Brown in the lineup, Phillip Dorsett has been featured as a regular target for Tom Brady, going off for 10 catches, 148 yards, and three touchdowns.

With Brown now out of the picture and Julien Edelman nursing himself back from a chest injury, expect Dorsett to be heavily featured in the Patriots game plan this week.

WR: Terry McLaurin, $4,500

source Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Terry McLaurin’s worst game so far this season came in Week 2 when he made five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. This week, McLaurin faces a Giants defense whose best performance so far on the year is holding the Bills to 28 points.

McLaurin is one of the most impressive rookies to take the field so far this year, and his price has not yet caught up with his potential production.

TE: Will Dissly, $3,600

source Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Will Dissly has proven himself an indispensable part of the Seahawks offense so far this season, scoring three touchdowns in three games.

No team this season has given up more points to opposing tight ends than the Arizona Cardinals. For just $3,600, Dissly might be the most valuable pick of the day for daily fantasy players.

DEF: Denver Broncos, $2,900

source Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos defense has yet to record a sack this season – a trend that feels likely inevitable to shift with the likes of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb rushing the passer. With rookie Gardner Minshew visiting Mile High Stadium for the first time on Sunday, it feels like a good spot to have faith in what has been an admittedly spotty defense thus far.

Now check out our best bets for this Sunday in NFL action…