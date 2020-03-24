Winner of ‘Project Runway’ sobs in tear-filled post about his friend, and drag legend, dying from coronavirus

caption Mona Foot perfroms onstage during Wigstock 2018 at Pier 17 on September 1, 2018 in New York City. source Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Nashom Wooden, a legendary fixture of the New York City drag scene known as Mona Foot, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to social media posts.

In addition to Wooden’s drag persona, he was a member of the musical trio The Ones.

“I just want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy and takes care of each other, because the virus is really real,” recent “ Project Runway” winner Geoffrey Mac said in a post on Monday.

winner Geoffrey Mac said in a post on Monday.

Nashom Wooden, a legendary fixture of the New York City drag scene known as Mona Foot, has died at age 50 after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to social media posts from his loved ones and Queerty.

One such close friend, Geoffrey Mac, the winner of the recently aired 18th season of “Project Runway,” posted the news on his Instagram on Monday.

“I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden,” the fashion designer said through tears, pleading for his followers to understand the severity of COVID-19, as its U.S. death toll continues to climb. “And I just want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy and takes care of each other, because the virus is really real. And I’m just so sorry.”

Fashion industry regulars commented on Mac’s post with their condolences and love, including model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, who wrote, “Sending you all my love and keeping you and yours in my thoughts and prayers.” Jaida Essence Hall from season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” wrote on her Story that Mac’s mourning for his friend was especially tragic off the heels of his “Project Runway” win earlier this month, in “what should be one of the most joyous moments in his life.”

Rify Royalty, a performance artist and beloved drag performer, also took to Instagram to mourn Wooden’s loss. “This is truly a loss for our community,” they said on their Story. “I urge y’all to stay inside.” In a second slide, the performer took an even stronger tone, encouraging followers to take heed of how important the “stay home” message really is, writing: “It’s real. Protect yourself. Stay home. I know it’s hard but we have to.”

In a tweet, Marti Gold Cummings, drag queen and New York City politician, marveled at what made Wooden just so good at what he did. “To watch Mona Foot perform was like watching a master class in the art of drag,” they said. “Her energy was infectious.”

To watch Mona Foot perform was like watching a master class in the art of drag…her energy was infectious In 2019 she is who announced that I had won entertainer of the year – to me the honor was being on the same stage as such an icon she was a legend & a true queen RIP — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) March 23, 2020

Peppermint, a performer from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine, shared that Wooden paved the way for her own career. “Being a big tall muscular black woman myself, I would have felt out of place if I hadn’t seen you be so commanding with such a Gorgeous smile,” she said. “Rest in absolute power.”

Coronavirus has hit our nightlife Family in the heart. #MonaFoot…I learned a lot from you. Being a big tall muscular black woman myself, I would have felt out of place if I hadn't seen you be so commanding with such a Gorgeous smile. thinking of you. Rest in absolute power. pic.twitter.com/HOwaqzI0WD — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) March 23, 2020

In addition to his performances as Mona Foot, from Wonder Woman costumes to Aretha Franklin songs, Wooden was known as part of the pop trio The Ones, which started in 1999, with artists Paul Alexander and JoJo Americo. The artist hit pause on his Mona Foot persona in recent years. In a 2017 interview with Paper magazine, he said he was focusing on writing music and working on a documentary film. “I wanted to be a rock star,” Wooden told Paper of his younger self’s entrance into the world of drag. “I just wanted to perform! It was an outlet for me and I used it.”