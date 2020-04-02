Quarantined drag queens are live-streaming jump splits from their living rooms, and fans are tipping over Venmo

source Laganja Estranja

Drag queens are being forced to cancel in-person shows because of the novel coronavirus pandemic – jeopardizing their livelihoods.

Laganja Estranja – drag queen and former contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 – is among the growing ranks of drag performers turning to the internet to host online shows to earn extra income.

Los Angeles-based drag performer Biqtch Puddin put on the first-ever “Digital Drag Show,” consisting of 30 performers and garnering over 11,000 viewers.

Fans of drag can tune in by creating a Twitch account and support their favorite performers by Venmoing or CashApping them during the performance.

Laganja Estranja – drag queen and a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 6 – got ready for her Friday night drag performance March 20 like any other night.

Makeup, hair, tuck – check, check, check. But instead of strutting into the rush of a hot spotlight and the screaming crowd of a nightclub, Estranja tottered across her empty, silent patio to hit the record button on her phone to turn on a Twitch live stream, with her neighbor sat side-stage doing lighting.

With bars, clubs, and performance spaces closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, drag performers are taking creative measures to earn income and stay afloat. For most, that means turning to the internet to put on live shows that people can tip for by wiring cash while watching.

The audience’s appetite is there. Over 11,000 viewers tuned in for the four-and-a-half-hour “Digital Drag Show” put on by Los Angeles-based performer Biqtch Puddin on March 20, guest-starring Estranja and 30 other entertainers, including high-profile performers like former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Alaska Thunderfuck.

“I think, even though we’re online now, what’s amazing is you really can feel the community’s energy,” Estranja told Insider.

But there are challenges. Online drag lacks the same roar of the crowd, who see the sweat beading off of performers’ faces, and it’s not as easy to dip and vogue in your living room. What’s more, some are concerned about life after the lockdowns, and when or whether they will be able to return to the bars where they’ve made a living and a community.

Performing online makes lighting, setting, and costume all the more crucial to have a successful show

Estranja told Insider that a lot of the same mechanics apply to digital drag as they do to in-person drag. Lighting is crucial – if you look grainy or poorly lit, the audience might click away – and your outfit and makeup need to look fierce. But there are some additional complications that come with performing for an audience of your phone – like performance space and camera angles.

“I’m not really a queen who’s gonna stand in front of a screen with a projection and give you some dramatic up close lip-sync,” Estranja said. “I’m a full-out performer.”

As an intense dancer, Estranja prepped for her Digital Drag performance by clearing out her entire patio so she could safely perform her jump splits without running into furniture.

“I think people felt my energy for sure, but it’s just different than when you’re in the actual room and you see the performer’s sweat beading off their face or their spit as they’re lip-syncing, you just miss those details,” Estranja said.

Without boisterous audience feedback, some queens have trouble keeping the energy up during shows

Estranja – who is based in Los Angeles and is adhering to California’s strict “shelter-in-place” orders – said that while she is grateful she has the ability to make some income, adjusting to working from home presents its own set of challenges.

Typically during a live, in-person drag show, audiences can cheer and react and support the performers by clapping and tipping. Though Estranja received online tips through Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal during the performance and droves of online support via comments, she said it isn’t quite the same.

Because drag is such a physical art based on audience reaction and crowd-participation, Estranja said it can be disheartening trying to perform without the live feedback.

“The best part about my artform is being able to see people and actually be able to touch people and to really share an energy that even through the screen you can’t feel unless you’re in the same room as people,” Estranja told Insider. “I’m a performer, so as much as it does translate to another platform, it still isn’t the same.”

Queens are excited about growing their fanbase online, but some still worry about what a prolonged pandemic could mean for income

Many queens are excited about the prospect of growing a larger fanbase through these kinds of online performances.

“I enjoy this whole uncharted territory, well for others it is at least. I’ve been doing this for myself for a while,” D.C.-based queen Jaxknife Complex told LGBTQ Nation. “You now have the option to bring a show to you. There’s a whole new audience to express yourself to.”

But while digital drag platforms are an option for performers to earn income, some still worry about what a prolonged pandemic could mean for future wages.

Transgender drag performer Nicky Monet told Insider that, while she is turning to brand deals and some digital drag shows to make additional income, she’s concerned about how the economic fallout from the pandemic will impact the industry as a whole.

“We’re coming up on week three of not working, and the landlord’s still sending us emails that our rent is due,” Monet said. “It’s kind of scary. Us drag performers or bartenders or bar backs or DJs – all of us are out of work for three weeks and I don’t know what to do.”