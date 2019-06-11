The next ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ character pays homage to a legendary gaming franchise

source Nintendo

“The Hero” from Dragon Quest is the next downloadable character coming to“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” this summer.

“Dragon Quest” is a legendary series of roleplaying games, rivaling “Final Fantasy” in both age and international popularity. “The Hero” represents the protagonists from multiple Dragon Quest games.

With designs by “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama, the “Dragon Quest” heroes have distinct looks but share the same moveset. They different heroes will be included as selectable costumes, similar to Bowser Jr and the Koopa Kids.

While the early “Dragon Quest” games struggled to find an audience in America due to issues with imports and translations, the series is wildly celebrated for helping kick start an entire genre of turn-based roleplaying games in Japan. The “Dragon Quest” characters are designed by “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama, whose distinct art style has also influenced generations of animators and video game developers.

Much like Bowser Jr and the Koopa Kids, players will be able to choose between the protagonists of “Dragon Quest XI,” “Dragon Quest VIII,” “Dragon Quest III,” and “Dragon Quest IV.” They’ll all share the same moveset, which includes a mix of sword and shield attacks and a few magic spells.

Nintendo revealed The Hero as the next “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” character during the presentation at E3, the biggest gaming event of the year. He’s the second of three characters included in the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter pass, and is expected to arrive in Summer 2019. The third character is Banjo-Kazooie, who is scheduled to join the roster this fall.

Each downloadable character in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” also comes with a distinct stage based on their original game, and each downloadable character can be purchased individually for $5.99. Check out the full reveal trailer for the “Dragon Quest” hero below.