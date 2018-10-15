Drake’s reaction to finding out Adele thought his concert was one of her ‘favorite shows of all time’ is priceless

caption Drake and Adele are fans of each other. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT and Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Adele attended Drake’s concert at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Friday as part of his “Aubrey and the Three Migos” tour.

The “Hello” singer raved about the show afterwards, tweeting: “Oiii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight! Best production I’ve ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love.”

Drake noticed her comment and shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram with the caption: “Oiiiiiii don’t f—ing get me gassed right now I love this woman and she came to the show.”

“Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK,” the rapper added.

Adele recently attended Drake’s concert, and the two artists had a hilarious exchange on social media.

The “When We Were Young” singer stopped by Drake’s Los Angeles show at the Staples Center on Friday as part of his “Aubrey and the Three Migos” tour. Afterward, she took to Twitter to compliment the 31-year-old and even called the concert “one of my favorite shows of all time.”

Oiii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight! Best production I’ve ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love ❤️ — Adele (@Adele) October 13, 2018

When Drake spotted the comment from Adele, he posted a screenshot of it on Instagram saying: “I love this woman and she came to the show.”

The “Hotline Bling” singer also added that it’s probably best that he wasn’t aware that she was in the crowd during the show.

“Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winners have gushed over each other. In late 2015, Adele told etalk that she wanted to “do an official remix” of “Hotline Bling.”

“I love Drake,” she said. “I love Drake so much.”

The singer added that she “even got the coat that’s in the video, I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it. The red one.”

In response to Adele’s remix suggestion, Drake reportedly said: “I’d do anything with Adele. I’d literally go to Adele’s house right now and do laundry for her.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.