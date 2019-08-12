Drake took a jab at the Beatles with a tattoo that shows him walking ahead of them at the iconic Abbey Road crossing

caption Drake has a new tattoo of the iconic Beatles Abbey Road crossing image, only with him in front of them. source Reuters/Apple Corps

Drake has broken a number of record set by the Beatles, and he celebrated with a prominent new tattoo.

The rapper had the iconic Abbey Road crossing image of the band inked on his outer forearm, only with a fifth person – thought to be Drake – in front of them.

The new body art has not gone down particularly well with fans, though, with the rapper being accused of having a “massive ego” and showing “mad disrespect.”

There’s having high self-esteem, and then there’s Drake.

The rapper has made clear just how highly he rates himself with his latest choice of tattoo, a jab at the Beatles after broke a number of records previously set by the groundbreaking group.

The tattoo is of the iconic Abbey Road crossing image of the band, only it shows a fifth person – thought to be Drake – in front of them, with a hand up presumably waving goodbye.

Drake has a tattoo of himself in front of the Beatles on his arm. “I got more slaps than the Beatles…” pic.twitter.com/krzzFSF2Mj — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 9, 2019

The new ink is proudly positioned on Drake’s outer forearm.

In June 2018, Drake beat the Beatles’ 1964 record of having the most songs in Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 at any one time – the record was five, and Drake managed seven.

Later that year, in October, Drake set a new record for number of singles in the same chart in a calendar year – he beat the existing Beatles record of 11 by one more, securing 12.

And in June 2019, Drizzy moved the iconic band from 2nd to 3rd place in Billboard’s ranking of the most top 10’s ever – Drake has 35 and the Beatles had 34, but both are behind Madonna in the top spot at 38.

In his 2019 hit “Going Bad,” Drake raps: “I got more slaps than the Beatles.”

It’s not the rapper’s first tribute tattoo – his existing body art includes homages to a number of his idols including Denzel Washington and Lil Wayne, according to Complex.

But his new ink hasn’t gone down particularly well with fans.

“In no realm of the universe, will Drake ever live up to the influential phenomenon that was The Beatles,” wrote Twitter user Michael Barry.

Another Twitter user named Wilson described Drake’s move as “mad disrespect.”

Mike Sington, a Senior Executive at at NBCUniversal, also criticized the rapper for having a “massive ego.”

This is what you call a massive ego. Drake gets a tattoo of himself walking in front of The Beatles and waving to them to commemorate the fact that he has surpassed them on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. pic.twitter.com/wNcQDy6H5R — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 11, 2019

INSIDER has contacted Drake’s management for comment.