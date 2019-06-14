The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship and fans are split on whether or not it means the end of the infamous ‘Drake curse’

caption The Toronto Raptors NBA championship has some fans believing the “Drake curse” has been broken, but others aren’t convinced. source Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history on Thursday night after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

With the win, some fans claimed that the “Drake curse” had been lifted, as Drake has sat courtside in support of his team throughout the postseason.

Others argued that Drake’s previous public displays of love for the Warriors prove that the curse is still alive.

The debate rages on.

While he wasn’t in attendance in Oakland, Raptors superfan Drake was cheering his team along from his stage at Jurassic Park – an outdoor lot where Toronto fans have gathered all throughout the postseason to watch their team play amongst their fellow fans.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Raptors were champions, and some fans began to wonder – had the “Drake curse” finally been broken?

Now that the Raptors have won, is the Drake curse finally broken ? — Hanan (@hananbunu) June 14, 2019

In the past, Drake has been blamed for the losses of some of his favorite sportsmen, which was eventually deemed the “Drake curse” – taking pictures with fighters, basketball players, and more just days, hours, or sometimes minutes before they lose.

Most recently, the “Drake curse” struck the world of heavyweight boxing, with Drake being photographed with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua just days before losing his title to Andy Ruiz Jr. in one of the biggest upsets in decades.

The curse has also taken down the likes of Conor McGregor and Kentucky basketball in recent years.

But after the Raptors win, some fans on Twitter claimed that the curse had been lifted, as Drake’s favorite team had finally won a championship.

Raptors out here breaking the drake curse, you just love to see it ???????? — Ben Yearsley (@ben_yearsley) June 14, 2019

Drake Curse Over! The Toronto Raptors Defeat the Golden State Warriors to Win the 2019 NBA Finals… pic.twitter.com/ZTzsUL80Ux — Hott or Nott Ent. (@hottornottent) June 14, 2019

The drake curse is over pic.twitter.com/jNVcaA54JR — paywithcrypto (@joeblowmemes) June 14, 2019

While many fans were happy to accept the end of the curse, others didn’t believe the matter was settled, citing Drake’s Warriors tattoos and other moments of public Golden State fandom as proof that the curse may in fact live on.

drake has a steph tattoo. the curse still lives — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 14, 2019

Oh BTW… the Drake curse still lives… pic.twitter.com/m4pjCP3zgL — Juan G. Arango ???????? ???????? (@JuanG_Arango) June 14, 2019

Drake curse continues. You know he secretly supporting GS — JJ (@TheTimesofJJ) June 14, 2019

We won’t know if the curse is truly broken until Drake backs another potential champion.

