Drake trolled Stephen Curry at Game 1 of the NBA Finals by wearing his dad’s Raptors jersey

Before Stephen Curry was one of the best basketball players on the planet, he was the son of NBA veteran Dell Curry, who finished his career playing for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake wore a Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Drake is well known for “cursing” teams by wearing their jerseys, something he has acknowledged, but in this case, he appears to be attempting to jinx Steph Curry while still supporting his team.

Here is Dell Curry towards the end of his 16-year NBA career when he played for the Toronto Raptors.

And here is a video of Drake arriving at Game 1 in the Curry jersey.