Drake gave a tour of his Toronto mansion and reactions have ranged from ‘disgustingly gaudy’ to ‘speechless’

Drake showed parts of his home in the YouTube video for his new song, "Toosie Slide," and shared a full home tour for Architectural Digest's May issue.

Drake revealed the interior of his Toronto mansion in Architectural Digest’s May cover story.

“It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” Drake said of his 50,000 square foot home.

Some Twitter users marveled at the design, while others said it looked “gaudy.”

Drake shared the interior of his Toronto mansion for Architectural Digest’s May cover story, and the internet quickly reacted to the lavish decor and complex design of the home.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told Architectural Digest about his home. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Drake calls his 50,000 square foot home The Embassy, and it was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli. The home has traditional Beaux Arts architecture, according to Architectural Digest, and Rafauli called the final design of the home “modern Art Deco.” The house features a basketball court for the Toronto Raptors fan, and the entryway has two sculptures by KAWS.

Pictures of the home quickly circulated online, and since the “Hotline Bling” artist is often a polarizing figure, it’s no surprise that there were varying online reactions.

One user said that the house is “on another level,” and that they especially like the lighting fixtures.

“I’m honestly speechless,” said another user. “This is the most incredibly designed house I’ve ever seen.”

Drake showed off his house for Architectural Digest & I’m honestly speechless…this is the most incredibly designed house I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2rncFshZNn — alex (@AlexUlrichh) April 8, 2020

Writer Doreen St. Felix joked that “a sentient bottle of drakkar noir designed Drake’s [sic] house.”

a sentient bottle of drakkar noir designed drake’s house — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) April 8, 2020

“Imagining walking down these stairs at 11pm to get a handful of Cheez-Its from the kitchen,” said writer Madeleine Aggeler.

Imagining walking down these stairs at 11pm to get a handful of Cheez-Its from the kitchen pic.twitter.com/hBThZwreaW — Madeleine Aggeler (@mmaggeler) April 8, 2020

But some reacted poorly to the singer’s taste. “Drake is 33 with the interior design taste of a 50 year old mobster’s wife,” said one Twitter user. Of course he lives “in a disgustingly gaudy and stylistically incoherent mansion,” said another.

Drake is 33 with the interior design taste of a 50 year old mobster’s wife. — Kornflak ak lèt (@Not_Yves) April 8, 2020

ofc he lives in a disgustingly gaudy and stylistically incoherent mansion!! that is 100% on brand for the man who just made a song specifically for it to go viral on tik tok!! — justice (@justiceaudre) April 8, 2020

It wasn’t the first time Drake gave the world a peek into his life of luxury. The music video for his new song “Toosie Slide,” which came out April 2, was filmed inside the Toronto home.

Drake has an estimated net worth of $150 million, and Forbes ranked him as the fifth richest rapper in the world in 2019.