Drake and the Cavs’ 33-year-old veteran center got into an altercation, igniting one of the NBA’s oddest rivalries

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins and rapper Drake twice exchanged heated words during the Cavaliers Game 1 win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs.

Perkins said he was trash-talking Raptors big man Serge Ibaka when Drake, a team ambassador for the Raptors, butted in.

Perkins said he told Drake to “sit his a– down” while Drake said he only complimented Perkins on his clothing.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers fought back from a double-digit deficit on Tuesday to beat the Toronto Raptors, 113-112, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the story of the game may have been the two small altercations that took place between loyal Raptors fan, team ambassador, and rapper Drake and veteran Cavs center Kendrick Perkins.

At the end of the first half, as the two teams went to their locker room, Perkins and Drake could be seen exchanging words, with Cavs guard J.R. Smith trying to push Perkins away.

DRAKE VS KENDRICK PERKINS?! OKpic.twitter.com/ecl3VKRBmp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 2, 2018

After the game, the two once again exchanged words, with the Cavs’ security staff talking to Drake and a member of his party as the Cavs walked into the locker room. Drake could be heard saying, “I never said that s—.”

Drake and Kendrick Perkinsexchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

After the game, Perkins told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that he was simply having fun trash talk with Raptors big man Serge Ibaka when Drake interrupted.

In a text message to ESPN, Kendrick Perkins says: “What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking shit to me. So I said something back to him.” https://t.co/sJ3Ntx6zVy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2018

Perkins added after the game that he told Drake to “sit his a– down.”

According to ESPN, Drake commented on an Instagram post on Tuesday, “I just said I like the hem on his capris.”

With the Cavs back in Toronto for Game 2 on Thursday, it’s possible there will be more fireworks between Drake and Perkins.

