Inside ‘Air Drake,’ the rapper’s new $185 million converted Boeing 767 private plane which seats 30 people

caption Drake is living his best life. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Drake has shared a look inside his new private plane.

The huge converted Boeing 767 jet is called “Air Drake,” and features his owl logo on the side.

The interior seats 30 on a selection of leather armchairs and plush velvet sofas.

It also has a wide-screen TV.

“No rental, no timeshare,” Drake said.

There are private jets, then there are private, personalized jumbo planes that are bigger than the average person’s apartment.

Enter “Air Drake.”

The Canadian rapper just unveiled his new private plane, a converted Boeing 767 which has since been described as “overwhelming surreal craziness.”

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Friday, Drake shared a look at the interior and exterior of his new aircraft.

The clip shows his owl logo being unveiled on the side of the plane before Drake climbs up the stairs and heads inside.

The cabin looks more like a huge lounge than a plane, with plenty of comfy-looking leather armchairs, plush velvet sofas, and carpeted floor.

There are also tables, lamps, and a wide-screen TV.

Apparently seating 30 people, the plane is valued at $185 million without the customization, according to Airways magazine.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the rapper is open to renting out the epic plane when he’s not using it.

“No rental, no timeshare,” he says in the video.

The clip now has 7.5 million views on Instagram, and many people have been expressing their awe in response.

“That must be some overwhelming surreal craziness right there. Well deserved. Congrats is an understatement,” said Tracie Beer, mother of American singer Madison Beer.

“WOW!!!! I THINK I NEED TO START WORKING ALOT HARDER ASAP!!! Congrats bro,” added businessman Michael Rubin.

caption The interior of Air Drake. source Instagram/champagnepapi

The plane’s creation was reportedly a collaboration between Drake and Canadian company CargoJet.

“Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drake said in a statement, as reported by Yahoo.

Ajay Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer of CargoJet, added: “We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements.

“We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together.”