Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ passes a billion streams in just its first week, and it’s not the only record it has broken

Drake looks set to be this year’s biggest pop star. His newest album, “Scorpion”, was released only about a week ago but has since pulled in over 1 billion streams globally.
The superstar marked that milestone by thanking his fans on his Instagram on Sunday (July 8).
He beat out the competition from artiste Post Malone, whose album “Beerbongs & Bentleys”, managed 700 million global streams in its first week.
In a world where the number of plays online almost takes precedence over physical sales, “Scorpion” also boasted over 300 million streams in the first 24 hours, The Verge reported.
In the US, the album generated 745 million on-demand audio streams, another new record according to Billboard.
The Canadian rapper also broke the streaming record he previously set with his last project “More Life “, which managed to garner about 600 million streams in the first week.
Impressively, “Scorpion” is his eighth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 – a feat which puts him on par with hip hop icons Kanye West and Eminem.
Drake’s new album is certainly on the long side, with 25 songs that add up to about 90 minutes. If you don’t have the patience, these are the 5 songs you should listen to while playing “Scorpion”.