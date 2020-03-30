Drake shares photos of 2-year-old son Adonis for the first time: ‘I love and miss my beautiful family’

- source
- Drake shared the first photos of his 2-year-old son, named Adonis, on Instagram.
- “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” the rapper wrote in his lengthy caption.
- Drake confirmed the birth of his child on his 2018 album “Scorpion” and has since spoken about fatherhood.
Drake shared the first photos of his 2-year-old son, named Adonis, with a heartfelt message encouraging fans to “connect to your own inner light” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you,” the 33-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”
Drake was likely referring to not being able to see his family due to social distancing, a practice that’s recommended in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. ????
Drake’s post on social media included a series of never-before-seen photos of his son, born in October 2017, who he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux.
In one image, Drake held on to his son, who was looking straight at the camera. The Instagram post also included a throwback photo of Drake’s parents, named Dennis Graham and Sandi Graham. Another image showed the “Hotline Bling” singer holding Adonis while standing next to Brussaux.
Drake confirmed the birth of his son with the song “Emotionless” from his June 2018 studio album titled “Scorpion.”
On the track, Drake said: “Look at the way we live / I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”
A few months later, he opened up about Adonis, who he described as having “baby blue eyes,” during an interview with LeBron James on the athlete’s HBO show called “The Shop.”
“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake said on the talk show.
He added: “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”
Since then, the “Degrassi” star has posted about his child on social media.
In December 2018, he shared a framed photo of his son’s artwork and jokingly said that he was more talented than painter Pablo Picasso.
Drake shared more art from Adonis in honor of Father’s Day in 2019.
He also shared a photo from his son’s second birthday in October 2019.
