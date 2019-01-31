McDonald’s says Drake gave 2 of its employees $100 tips, not $10,000 as was previously reported

- source
- Drake left $200 in tips to two McDonald’s employees ($100 each), according to statements from representatives of the fast food company made to a CNN reporter.
- Previous reports said he gave them $10,000 each.
- The person who first said that Drake tipped $20,000 in total to the two McDonald’s employees is sticking to his story.
Drake left some McDonald’s employees with a nice tip, but it may not be as much as previously reported.
Some media outlets reported on Wednesday that the 32-year-old rapper had given out $20,000 in tips to two McDonald’s employees in Los Angeles, but according to CNN reporter Chloe Melas, McDonald’s representatives said Drake actually gave $100 each to the two employees.
I've just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to the employees he gave them $100 each
— Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) January 31, 2019
The initial report stemmed from tweets shared by Twitter user @imajnoel.
He tweeted on Saturday that he saw Drake in a McDonald’s and witnessed him giving $10,000 in cash each to two female employees.
And he gave two female employees $10,000 each… in cash.
— AJ ???? (@imajnoel) January 26, 2019
He also shared a photo of Drake in a McDonald’s.
— AJ ???? (@imajnoel) January 26, 2019
Drake also shared a photo of himself at a McDonald’s that appears to be from the same time.
Despite the CNN reporter’s tweet, the witness is still sticking to his story.
“Since y’all want to believe a certain individual (who wasn’t there) who apparently contacted a McDonald’s ‘PR team’ (who also wasn’t there) – this didn’t happen inside,” he tweeted. “[Drake] came through the drive-thru first and only came inside (with his security guards) to use the bathroom.”
He added: “One of the employees (who I know since I visit that particular location often) turned to me as he and his security guards walked in (after going through the drive-thru) and whispered what just happened as the other female employee started crying hysterically in the back.”
One of the employees (who I know since I visit that particular location often) turned to me as he and his security guards walked in (after going through the drive-thru) and whispered what just happened as the other female employee started crying hysterically in the back.
— AJ ???? (@imajnoel) January 31, 2019
Representatives for McDonald’s and Drake didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
The rapper has been generous with his money before. He gave away the entire $996,631.90 budget of his new “God’s Plan” music video to Miami citizens.
The video shows Drake passing out oversized checks and groceries to a number of people. The Miami Herald reported that Drake donated $25,000 to a Miami high school and $50,000 to a University of Miami student.
Drake isn’t the only celebrity know to have left a large tip. Chrissy Teigen once left a $1,000 tip on a $193.81 meal at Outback Steakhouse, Jay-Z spent $250,000 on champagne for the “Watch the Throne” release party and added a $50,000 tip back in 2011, and in 2018, “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington returned to a bar he was kicked out of for drunken behavior and left a 100% tip.
