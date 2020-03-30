Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh revamped Drake’s $185 million custom private plane: ‘Social Distancing c/o Abloh Engineering’

source Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images

Drake made sure to let everyone know he’s “social distancing” – by unveiling his private, converted Boeing 767-300F, newly redesigned by Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.

CargoJet reportedly gave Drake the plane for free last year in exchange for publicity, according to TMZ, though this hasn’t been confirmed by either the rapper or the company. The plane is worth about $185 million and can seat 30 people.

Abloh shared a behind-the-scenes look at his redesign process on Instagram, captioning the photo, “The tail number is a problem and the FBO (fixed-base operator) is a whole other story…”

Abloh is known for his industry-spanning artistic collaborations, having worked with brands like Ikea, Supreme, and even Evian.

Critics have called out Drake’s apparent wealth-flaunting during the global pandemic

After Drake shared his own post about the plane’s revamp on Instagram – with the caption “‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’ c/o ABLOH ENGINEERING” – he became the latest celebrity to be criticized for flaunting their wealth during the pandemic. Over the weekend, billionaire Hollywood mogul David Geffen deleted his Instagram account entirely after being criticized for a post about social distancing aboard his $590 million superyacht.

It’s not clear whether Drake is actually self-isolating aboard his private plane or simply referencing a viral tweet that imagined how social distancing might be inspiring his songwriting.

posting about your Virgil Abloh-designed **private jet** during a global pandemic is…a choice pic.twitter.com/9qQpxICj70 — Alexandra Mondalek (@amondalek) March 30, 2020

I’ll paint his guillotine sky blue with clouds 🙂 — Reina Sultan (@SultanReina) March 30, 2020

Whoever got this endorsement deal done is the GOAT cause there is literally no reason Drake should have this plane for free for promotion lol who is affording this? The 1% https://t.co/xzQptrW2nu — RIP KOBE ???????????? (@Jamir_Doc) March 29, 2020

The redesigned plane wasn’t the only reveal Drake made on Instagram this weekend. Soon after showing off his plane, Drake posted the first photos of his “secret” son, Adonis, who was born in 2017. The caption seemingly referenced the difficulties of social distancing and being away from family, ending with the rapper noting, “I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Drake, who has a net worth of around $150 million, is known for his lavish lifestyle. Aside from owning a 12,500-square-foot, $8 million mansion in Los Angeles, he also has another sprawling 35,000-square-foot home, which was built on land he purchased in Toronto in 2016 for $6.7 million. He’s also an avid car collector, with an extensive (and expensive) car collection that almost rivals Kylie Jenner’s famously pricey fleet.