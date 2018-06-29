Drake’s new album ‘Scorpion’ is his longest yet, and this chart shows how it compares to his others

Rapper Drake dropped his latest album “Scorpion” on Friday.

At 25 songs and nearly 90 minutes, it’s his longest yet.

It’s a sharp contrast to other recent albums from the likes of Kanye West and Beyoncé/Jay-Z, whose albums are under 10 tracks.

But it follows a trend of Drake’s albums being long. His last three releases, including “Scorpion,” have all been over 80 minutes.

Drake’s new album, “Scorpion,” dropped Friday – and it’s the rapper’s longest yet at just shy of 90 minutes. With 25 songs divided into a rap-centric A Side and a more R&B-focused B Side, “Scorpion” is a lengthy listen compared to other recent high-profile albums in those genres.

Rapper Kanye West has produced several albums this year, including his latest solo album and the shortest one of his career, “Ye;” a collaborative album with Kid Cudi called “Kids See Ghosts;” and solo albums for other rappers like Pusha T and Nas. They have all been a mere 7 tracks long. Similarly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s surprise collaborative album, “Everything is Love,” was a breezy nine tracks.

But Drake doesn’t seem interested in conforming to this trend. His last three releases – “Scorpion,” last year’s mixtape “More Life,” and 2016’s “Views” – are all over 80 minutes long.

To Drake’s credit, there’s a lot packed into “Scorpion,” most notably the revelation that he has a son. It’s something that has been rumored for the past month since Pusha T alluded to it in a diss track titled “The Story of Adidon,” and Drake confirms it on several of “Scorpion’s” tracks.

The Business Insider graph below shows the length of all of Drake’s albums and mixtapes. We only included ones that are on Spotify, and included the deluxe version of “Nothing Was the Same,” which has an additional two songs.

Check out how long “Scorpion” is compared to Drake’s other albums below: