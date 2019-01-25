22 of the most dramatic exits in ‘Bachelor’ history

caption Some “Bachelor” franchise breakups have gotten ugly. source ABC

“The Bachelor” franchise has been airing since 2002.

Host Chris Harrison promises viewers each finale will be more dramatic than the last.

Contestants are often sent home in tears, many times following dramatic breakups.

The most shocking moments include Brad Womack breaking up with both of his final two, Nick Viall calling Andi Dorfman out on “After The Final Rose,” and Arie Luyendyke Jr allowing cameras to roll while breaking off his engagement to Becca Kufrin.

Over the course of its 17 years on air “The Bachelor” has continued to outdo itself – one dramatic moment at a time.

Host Chris Harrison promises viewers each finale will be “the most dramatic rose ceremony in ‘Bachelor’ history,” and almost always delivers. Brad Womack sent both of his final two women packing, Andi Dorfman gave Juan Pablo Galavis a piece of her mind, and both Arie Luyendyke Jr and Jason Mesnick changed their minds about their final choice.

Here are 22 of the most dramatic exits in the history of “The Bachelor.”

Brooks Forester left Desiree Hartsock ready to quit.

caption Desiree seemed set on Brooks when he told her he was leaving the show. source ABC

Arriving at her final destination on “The Bachelorette,” Desiree Hartsock thought she had it all figured out. Speaking to cameras, she said “I have great connections with Chris and Drew, but my feelings for Brooks are set apart from the other guys. When I’m with Brooks, I do see my future.”

To Brooks, however, things were not so crystal clear. He expressed his feelings to host Chris Harrison who told him to “be a man,” and he decided to be honest with Desiree. She broke down crying and wanted to end her season on the spot after his departure saying, “Honestly, for me, it’s over.” Hartsock ended up marrying Chris Siegfried and the two pair has two children together.

Ali Fedotowsky left Jake Pavelka’s season for her career.

caption Ali didn’t leave the show because she didn’t have feelings for Jake. source ABC

After a successful week of hometown dates, the contestants of Jake Pavelka’s season of “The Bachelor” regrouped in Los Angeles for the rose ceremony. Prior to the ceremony, however, Jake was visited by a crying Ali who now had to choose between remaining on the show and returning to her job as an advertising account manager. Ali sobbed, “it’s like the two loves of my life I feel like I have to choose between,” and ultimately chose to exit the season.

Ian Thomson slut-shamed Kaitlyn Bristowe on national television.

caption “I feel like you’re here to make out with a bunch of dudes on TV.” source ABC

Ian Thomson left Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” after deeming her uninteresting and saying her intentions were to “make out with a bunch of people and have a good time.” Thomson famously disagreed with ABC’s choice in making Bristowe “The Bachelorette,” and told Bristowe, “I came here expecting to meet the girl that had her heart broken and was devastated by Chris Soules, not the girl who wanted to get her field plowed by Chris” adding, “I feel like you’re here to make out with a bunch of dudes on TV.”

Rachel Lindsay sent DeMario Jackson packing when a former girlfriend showed up.

caption “I’m going to need you to get the f— out.” source ABC

In the second week of her season, Rachel made it clear she was not going to play games. While on a group date, Rachel was surprised when a woman from DeMario’s past arrived.

The woman, Lexi, introduced herself as DeMario’s girlfriend. Rachel gave DeMario a chance to speak for himself but ultimately sent him packing when he failed to explain himself.

Nick Viall proposed to Kaitlyn Bristowe only to have his heart broken for a second time.

caption “You don’t want to be with me, you don’t feel what I feel, you don’t love me.” source ABC

After being sent home on Andi’s season, Nick took another chance at love on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Nick made it all the way to the finale, where he gave a heartfelt speech and began to get down on one knee. Bristowe stopped him there, saying her heart was “with someone else.” She went on to mention how much she valued their relationship and their intimacy, to which Nick responded that what he felt for her was greater than the nights they spent together.

Nick continued to express his emotions saying, “It’s not fair for you to tell me that what I feel, you feel the same, because you don’t. If you did, you’d have a ring on your finger right now.” Fortunately, the lengthy breakup ended before things got too ugly with Nick saying, “I don’t want to sit here and say things that are hurtful. You don’t want to be with me, you don’t feel what I feel, you don’t love me.”

Chris Soules left Ashley I. crying on a two-on-one date.

caption Chris Soules left in a helicopter while Ashley I cried in the Badlands. source ABC

The world was introduced to Ashley I., during Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor.” Her frequent crying and relatable commentary made her one of the most beloved members of Bachelor Nation, and her dramatic send-off only made fans love her more.

The two-on-one date of the season featured Ashley and season villain Kelsey. The date was the perfect opportunity for Ashley to inform Chris of some of the concerns she and the other women had about Kelsey. Chris mentioned Ashley’s concerns to Kelsey, and viewers were then treated to almost a minute of silence between the two women – only to be broken by Kelsey saying a dramatic “I know what you did.”

Peter Kraus and Rachel Lindsay couldn’t find common ground.

caption Peter cried off his sweater and Rachel cried off her eyelashes. source ABC

Peter Kraus was a frontrunner from the start on Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He made it all the way to the season’s finale, but ultimately could not commit to a proposal.

When discussing the future of their relationship, Rachel admitted: “I can’t do tomorrow if you just tell me you want to be my boyfriend.” To this, Peter responded, “then I can do nothing but wish you the very best” followed by “I think we’re both going to regret this decision.” The two then shared an extremely emotional goodbye.

Tia Booth was not given a rose right after she brought Arie Luyendyk Jr. home to meet her family.

caption Tia asked what she did wrong. source ABC

After spending the week meeting each of the womens‘ families, Arie Luyendyk and his contestants met back in Los Angeles for the rose ceremony. At the ceremony, he did not give a rose to Tia. She was inconsolable, asking “What did I do wrong?” to an apologetic Luyendyk who could only cite “something missing” as reasoning.

When the car door shut, Tia started to sob saying, “It is extremely hard for me to be vulnerable, because I’ve done it before and it’s left me feeling like this and it makes me not want to do it again. I’m just tired of not feeling good enough for people, I can’t give enough, I can’t say or do enough and I’m tired of it.”

Kasey Kahl got a tattoo for Ali Fedotowsky and then had to say goodbye

caption Ali wasn’t impressed. source ABC

In an attempt to woo “The Bachelorette,” suitor Kasey got a six-inch tattoo for Ali, which ended up doing just the opposite. Kasey revealed the ink to Ali on a two-on-one date atop a glacier in Iceland, and then was left behind when Ali picked Justin to stay instead. To cameras, Justin described Kasey’s move as “self-destructive.”

Bentley Williams intentionally broke Ashley Hebert’s heart.

caption Williams went out of his way to be mean. source ABC

The villain of the seventh season of “The Bachelorette” was undeniably Bentley Williams. He admitted to thinking Ashley was “not attractive at all,” and decided to leave because he was “not feeling it.” Right before leaving, Bentley told cameras, “So, I’m going to make Ashley cry. I hope my hair looks OK.”

Vienna Girardi and Jake Pavelka ended their engagement in a made-for-TV special.

caption The show added an on-air special to announce their break-up. source ABC

Following an onslaught of he-said-she-said tabloid reports surrounding their breakup, Vienna and Jake Pavelka’s relationship came to head in a televised breakup special. The two faced off in front of cameras, sitting as far away from one another as possible while Chris Harrison asked questions.

The fiery special escalated quickly, and at one point Jake yelled at Vienna to be quiet. She started to cry as he continued speaking, and then stormed off the set in tears shouting “I’m done with this, you are the vainest person I’ve ever met in my life!”

Rozlyn Papa had to depart Jake Pavelka’s season after having an affair with a producer.

caption Rozlyn tried to defend herself. source ABC

During Jake Pavelka’s season of “The Bachelor,” one of his contestants was sent home after having an affair with a staffer on the show. Rozlyn was approached by host Chris Harrison who expressed the situation was “very awkward,” and “something [they’ve] never had to deal with in the history of this show.”

Nick Viall grilled Andi Dorfman on “After The Final Rose.”

caption “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me.” source ABC

During Andi’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Nick made it to the season finale only to be sent home in favor of Josh Murray. The breakup itself was short, but what came after made up for its lack of drama tenfold.

Andi and Nick were reunited for the first time since the breakup on the “After The Final Rose” special, where Nick revealed private details of his relationship with Andi on air. He said, “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me.” Andi was upfront with him, expressing that his comment was “below the belt” and that she sent him home before he could get down on one knee because she knew exactly how he felt about her: “I listened to you when you said you proposed to somebody and the fact that it didn’t work out was devastating to you.”

Clare Crawly went off on Juan Pablo Galavis in the season finale.

caption When Juan Pablo rejected Clare, she let her feelings about him be known. source ABC

Juan Pablo’s season of “The Bachelor” came down to Nikki and Clare. He chose Nikki, but without a proposal. When the time came for Juan Pablo to send Clare home, she was not going down without a fight. Clare stuck it to Juan Pablo and said, “I thought I knew what kind of man you are, what you just made me go through – I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Clare later revealed that there was a rare off-camera moment leading up to the final decision where Juan Pablo told her he felt like he didn’t know her and then made an “overtly sexual” comment.

Ali Fedotowsky sent Justin Rego home after receiving a phone call from his long-term girlfriend.

caption Ali tried to talk it out and Justin just left. source ABC

When Ali Fedotowsky got a phone call from one of her season six suitors’ girlfriends, she was not playing around. Ali addressed the men, saying “It’s been quite the road getting here so far,” and then shifted to look at the guilty party and continued, “Justin – I think especially difficult for you because you probably really miss your girlfriend in Canada.” Justin “Rated R” stormed out of the room and refused to speak with Ali.

Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft, then changed his mind on-air.

caption Jason broke up with Melissa and then got back together with Molly. source ABC

In the finale of Jason’s season of “The Bachelor,” he left Molly broken hearted and proposed to Melissa, saying she made him “the happiest man in the universe.” Immediately following the finale, ABC went live to the “After The Final Rose” special where Jason then proceeded to end the relationship with Melissa in hopes of another chance with Molly.

Host Chris Harrison brought Melissa to the stage, where she told Jason “Don’t call me, don’t text me anymore, leave me alone please.” When Molly was brought onto the stage, Jason told her, “I came here for one reason, I came here to find somebody to spend the rest of my life with – without a doubt, you are that right person.” Jason and Molly have been married since 2010, and have two children.

Andi Dorfman gave Juan Pablo Galavis a piece of her mind.

caption “It’s not OK.” source ABC

Andi epically dumped Juan Pablo on his season of “The Bachelor” after the two had shared a night together in the Fantasy Suite. Andi knew something wasn’t right and realized she wasn’t, in love with Juan Pablo.

When she started to break up with him, he replied “it’s OK,” which is – not – OK. Andi launched into a tirade of why she felt Juan Pablo never really cared for her saying, “I feel like I listen to you and I appreciate that you say you’ve liked me since week two, but that doesn’t seem real to me because you don’t even really know who I am.” Andi continued, “You don’t know why I’m nervous about you meeting my family because all your response is ‘it’s okay.’ Everything’s always ‘it’s OK,’ and I want to die if I have to hear ‘it’s OK’ again. I can’t handle it.”

Ben Higgins became the first Bachelor to say “I love you” to two women.

caption Ben told Jojo and Lauren that he loved both of them. source ABC

By the end of Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” viewers knew Higgins would have a difficult time choosing between the women. He is well-known for being in touch with his emotional side and cried more than a few tears in the season finale.

After telling both Jojo and Lauren B. “I love you,” Ben was tasked with proposing to just one woman. He chose Lauren B., and shocked Jojo with a breakup instead of a ring. To cameras, Jojo said, “Ben has always promised to not blindside me, and I hope he would not do it on a day like today. I trust him more than anything.”

After professing her love to Ben, everything came crumbling down for Jojo when he said to her, “I didn’t know if I could find love, I found it with you – but I found it with somebody else more.” She was blindsided as he began to cry, and their goodbye still remains one of the most painful to watch.

Wes Hayden made it to the final four, with a girlfriend at home.

caption Hayden had a girlfriend. source ABC

After lasting eight episodes on Jillian’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Wes Hayden was sent home. In his fiery exit interview, Wes is seen saying “The only guy in ‘Bachelorette’ history to make it to the top four with a girlfriend.” He later went on to claim producers had edited this to fit their narrative, alleging he actually said, “The only guy in ‘Bachelorette’ history to make it to the top four with a girlfriend. Get real, dude. If I had a girlfriend, I’d be home with her right now, and I wouldn’t be putting up with this s—.”

Kalon McMahon was sent packing after referring to Emily Maynard’s child as “baggage.”

caption Emily kicked Kalon off right away. source ABC

Emily Maynard was looking for love on her season of “The Bachelorette,” so obviously she was not happy when she got wind one of her suitors had referred to her children as “baggage.” Emily asked the other guys to tell her who had made the comment, and then she let Kalon have it saying, “If you had asked me about Ricki, you would see she is the furthest thing from baggage, and anyone with the tiniest heart could see that. It makes me sad for you, not for me.”

After Kalon declined to deny that he made the comment, Emily went on to express her disappointment saying, “You’re from a single mom, that’s the thing that disappoints me the most. Your mother is in my same position. How dare you? That is so disappointing on so many levels.”

Brad Womack sent both of his final two home.

caption Womack didn’t end up with anyone. source ABC

In an unprecedented move, Brad Womack actually had one of *the* most dramatic rose ceremonies in “Bachelor” history. At the end of his season, Brad was faced with the choice between cheerleader Jenni Croft and real estate agent DeAnna Pappas. Brad ultimately chose to break up with both women.

His decision to not propose to either woman was a first for the show, but producers saw it coming. In an interview one year after the shocking finale, Womack admitted he realized he was not going to find love on the show. “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss said of the move, “unpredictability is a good element in all these reality shows.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke off his engagement to Becca Kufrin while cameras rolled.

caption ABC aired the break up as a split screen to see both Becca and Arie’s reaction. source ABC

The most recent shockwave sent through Bachelor Nation came courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the show’s 22nd season. Approaching the final rose ceremony, Luyendyk had told both of his remaining women – Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham – that he was in love with them. In the end, Luyendyk was down on one knee proposing to Becca. Viewers then saw a video montage of the newly-engaged pair looking so in love. Behind all of this, however, Arie knew he had made a mistake.

He contacted producers after realizing he had made a mistake, saying “I’ve had a change of heart. Look, I know this isn’t going to be a popular decision. But it’s worth it to me. I’m doing it because I love Lauren.” ABC cameras then followed Arie to Becca’s house as he broke off the engagement. It aired virtually unedited, showing a split screen view of both Arie and Becca’s side of the difficult conversation.

Becca was blindsided by the breakup and told People “There was a better and more tactful way to do it. A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

Becca is now engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, and Arie and Lauren wed in early 2019 and are expecting their first child together.

