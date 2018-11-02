This dramatic video shows China’s answer to America’s top combat drone blowing things to bits

caption An MQ-Reaper remotely piloted aircraft performs aerial maneuvers over Creech Air Force Base, Nev., June 25, 2015. The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. source Senior Airman Cory D. Payne/US Air Force

The CH-5 combat and reconnaissance drone developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation is said to rival General Atomics’ MQ-9 Reaper.

The CH-5, nicknamed the “Air Truck Bomb,” can be seen devastating mock targets in a new video released by the developers.

While the Chinese CH-5 may resemble its American counterpart, even potentially excelling in range and endurance, it has a lower maximum take-off weight, a lower payload capacity, and a lower service ceiling. The sensors and communications equipment may fall short as well.

The developers of one of China’s newest and most advanced combat drones have released a new video showcasing its destructive capabilities.

The video was released just one week prior to the start of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China, where this drone made its debut in 2016.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s CH-5 combat drone, nicknamed the “Air Truck Bomb” because it soars into battle with 16 missiles, is the successor to the CH-4, which many call the “AK-47 of drones.”

Resembling General Atomics’ MQ-9 Reaper drone, the developers claim the weapon is superior to its combat-tested American counterpart, which carries four Hellfire missiles and two 500-pound precision bombs. The Reaper is one of America’s top hunter-killer drones and a key weapon that can stalk and strike militants in the war on terror.

The CH-5 “can perform whatever operations the MQ-9 Reaper can and is even better than the US vehicle when it comes to flight duration and operational efficiency,” Shi Wen, a chief CH series drone designer at the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, told the China Daily two years ago.

But, while the CH-5 and the MQ-9 may look a lot alike, it is technological similarity, not parity. The Reaper’s payload, for instance, is roughly double that of China’s CH-5. And, while China’s drone may excel in endurance, its American counterpart has a greater maximum take-off weight and a much higher service ceiling.

The sensors and communications equipment on the Chinese drone are also suspected to be inferior to those on the MQ-9, which last year achieved the ability to not only wipe out ground targets but eliminate air assets as well.

Nonetheless, these systems can get the job done. The CH-4, the predecessor to the latest CH series drone, has been deployed in the fight against the Islamic State.

China has exported numerous drones to countries across the Middle East, presenting them as comparable to US products with less restrictions and for a lower price.